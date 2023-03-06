Men’s Premiership: Sunday: FMGM Monarchs 0, Western 9; Uddingston 1, Inverleith 4; Clydesdale 7, Kelburne 3; Edinburgh University 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 1; Erskine Stewart’s Melville 0, Grange 9; Hillhead 0, Watsonians 4.

Grange continue at the top of the men’s Premiership following a 9-0 thrashing of city rivals second-bottom Erskine Stewart’s Melville at Inverleith ith Rory McCann razor-sharp up-front.

They have 31 points from 11 games, having won ten fixtures and drawing the other, and lead the table by a single point from defending champions Western Wildcats who also plundered nine goals without reply from their trip to Tayside to face bottom club FMGM Monarchs.

Stevie Grubb, Grange’s coach (pictured by Nigel Duncan), said there were no injuries which was another bonus but added that Hillhead played well at the start but his men managed to break them down.

Third-placed Edinburgh University have 24 points from their 11 starts following an 8-1 demolition of Dunfermline Carnegie, who are third-bottom, and Clydesdale stayed a point adrift after beating Kelburne 7-3. Kelburne are ninth.

Watsonians are fifth with 22 points after earning full points from their trip to Hillhead and Inverleith are sixth after their 4-1 victory at Uddingston.

