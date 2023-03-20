Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, “All Her Strange,” an ode to self-discovery and self-acceptance out now.
The track, featured on her upcoming EP by the same name, is a mellow ballad, acoustic guitar perfectly melding with light piano and Simpson’s soothing, folk-inspired vocals. Fiddle swoops in during the first pre-chorus, along with drums for a well-rounded sound that manages to capture the confessional intimacy of inspirations Joni Mitchell and Laura Marling. With lyrics that call to meadows, rain, and Edinburgh by name, Simpson poetically muses, “Maybe I want children / But I think I’m too young / Only realized my youth when I turned 21.”
Written during the pandemic in April 2020 upon her return to South Shields from university and her new life in Edinburgh, “All Her Strange” is one of Simpson’s most personal tracks yet.
She said: “It is a track about embracing my differences, quirks, and weirdness and surrendering to who I am and my own imperfections,” she shares. “It is about acknowledging wrong-doings, but refusing to change those parts of yourself that are fundamentally who you are.”
Simpson balances her storytelling and inspiration between the two worlds she inhabits: Edinburgh and South Shields. She describes the EP as, “a coming-of-age exploration of love, growth, misogyny, grief, and heartbreak.” Within this realm, she transports the listener through her time at university in Scotland, navigating the trials and tribulations of a frightening and beautiful period of life. The Youth Music NextGen Fund was awarded to Simpson to support the making of this EP, with prestigious partners like TikTok, People’s Postcode Lottery and Turtle Bay.
This self-discovery is touched upon not just lyrically but sonically, the pull of her Geordie roots evident in references and accent, and the sounds of the Celtic region found in the regional fiddle. Recording of the EP was split between Blank Studios in Newcastle and Haquin Music Studios in Leith. Keys and strings in this track specifically were recorded in Leith, and the rest was tracked in Newcastle.
Simpson’s past accolades include touring with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, performing along Beth Nielsen Chapman, Kathryn Tickell, and The Lake Poets, and scoring the North East segment of a FOCAL International award-winning film. Simpson has been featured on BBC Introducing, BBC 6 Music, BBC Radio Scotland (Iain Anderson), Cambridge Radio, and the SoundCloud editorial Hot UK Pop. Past praise has come from Lock Magazine, SNACK Mag, NARC, Listen to Discover, Rough Online, Mystic Sons, among many other press tastemakers.
Recently, she has performed her latest tracks at venues such as Edinburgh Hogmanay, Celtic Connections, Sofar Sounds (Glasgow, Edinburgh), Sneaky Pete’s Edinburgh Fringe Showcase, and Virgin Media Hotels. Simpson’s highly-anticipated EP tour is set for spring.
“All Her Strange” is available across streaming platforms.
Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok | Twitter
Emergency motion to Save the Filmhouse may not have much scope
SNP councillors have tabled an emergency motion to Tuesday’s meeting of the Policy and Sustainability Committee seeking “information” on the process to find a new operator for the Filmhouse. But the view of the administrators is final in selling the building off. They have a legal obligation to maximise any assets of the company, and any…
Continue Reading Emergency motion to Save the Filmhouse may not have much scope
The DARED Challenge is back – will you take the dare?
Edinburgh charity Circle has issued it sixth annual challenge called DARED – which stands for Do a Run Every Day. The charity has so far raised more than £87,000 in the past five years with the DARED challenge. With this year’s total the funding could exceed £100,000 enabling the charity to help in disadvantaged communities…
Continue Reading The DARED Challenge is back – will you take the dare?
Edinburgh MPs demand that Edinburgh’s Filmhouse is saved for culture
Edinburgh MPs have issued a joint call to save Edinburgh’s Filmhouse site for culture. Reacting to the news that Signature Pubs have pulled out of talks to purchase the former Filmhouse building on Lothian Road, neighbouring SNP MPs Joanna Cherry and Tommy Sheppard have called on administrators to reject bids which do not preserve the…
Continue Reading Edinburgh MPs demand that Edinburgh’s Filmhouse is saved for culture
Government workshops on firework zones to be held in Craigmillar this week
The Scottish Government is holding a series of workshops to inform communities and offer a chance for their views to be heard as it develops guidance for local authorities on designating Firework Control Zones. A Firework Control Zone will give “local authorities the power to designate areas where it will only be permitted to use…
Continue Reading Government workshops on firework zones to be held in Craigmillar this week
Shining new silverware for women’s Premier League
New trophies for the top two leagues in women’s football have been unveiled by The Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) Thomas Lyte, world-renowned silversmiths and goldsmiths, who are responsible for many of the world’s most iconic trophies including the Emirates FA Cup, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, the Rugby World Cup (The Webb Ellis Cup),…
Continue Reading Shining new silverware for women’s Premier League
Edinburgh Community Climate Fund winners awarded total of £140,000
The council has awarded a total of £140,000 to eight community groups to fund their projects. An additional £40,000 was made available due to the large number of applications – from 56 groups in the city. The council confirms it will help the others who were unsuccessful in finding ways to fund their projects which…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Community Climate Fund winners awarded total of £140,000