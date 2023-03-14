Blackwood hosts open morning to celebrate completion of major works

A newly refurbished housing development for older people is inviting local communities around Haddington for a first look after a £400,000 investment.

Paterson Court – which is operated and managed by Blackwood Homes and Care – is opening its doors to members of the public after the completion.

The open day will be held on 21 March between 10:30-12:00, with locals welcomed to the development for a tour of the new facility and a discussion about its independent living offer over tea or coffee.

Eight of the units have been refurbished with new en-suite bathrooms, a new laundry facility, and the upgrading of the living and dining areas.

Jane Ritchie, Area Supervisor at Blackwood, said: “The refurbishment has created a bright and modern facility designed in line with resident views and preferences to enhance their home surroundings and support them to live independently.

“Paterson Court is in an ideal location for those looking for a relaxed environment to enjoy retirement while still having a host of amenities on their doorstep.

“The shared house environment is designed with companionship in mind to keep residents socialising, comfortable, and their mind positively engaged.

“The open day is a great opportunity for members of the public – potentially looking for housing solutions now or in the future – to visit the development and have a tour of our new facilities.

“We’re really proud of how it has turned out, and residents have been loving all of the new features and design.”

Paterson Court is one of 14 properties that transferred to Blackwood after Abbeyfield Scotland residents voted to join in September 2022.

The development is designed for those over 55 and is situated within easy access of the town centre and a host of local amenities, including restaurants, shops, and a leisure centre.

The open day will also mark the developments official reopening with attendance from Doug Moyes, Director of Customer Service at Blackwood.

Doug said: “The team at Patterson Court will be on hand to answer questions from prospective customers as well as share advice on independent living and making the move. It will also provide a great opportunity for locals to get into the development for a look around.

“The attention to detail that has gone into the refurbishment has been impressive, and I look forward to seeing how it will meet the demand of current and future residents.”

As well as home-cooked meals, the development offers social activities, a shared living area, beautiful gardens, private parking, and a community alarm system. Energy bills and meals are also included in your monthly rent and service charges.

A friendly local staff team manages the development daily, and Blackwood can work with individuals to access further care packages if required. If you would like to arrange a tour at an alternative time, please call 0131 317 7227.

Like this: Like Loading...