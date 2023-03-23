Dynamic Earth has recruited an experienced professional for a new fundraising and marketing role which they have created.

Zoe Mobey, who was until now Head of Funding and Evaluation at Edinburgh Leisure, has grown the income of that body during her seven year appointment. Now she will join the earth science engagement charity which plans to redefine its programme in Edinburgh and in Scotland. The visitor attraction is about to launch a new ten year strategy in May.

Zoe brings more than 20 years of fundraising and marketing experience to her new role, including 12 years in leadership positions. She has a strong track record of raising funds for leading disability charities, including MS Society and previously has worked for Childline Scotland, Macmillan Cancer Support and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Mark Bishop, CEO of Dynamic Earth said: “We had a very strong field of candidates apply for this key role and we are delighted to have secured Zoe. With her extensive fundraising experience, Zoe will lead an ambitious plan to grow our grants and donations as we go forward.

“Making sure every child and student in Scotland can understand how the Universe was formed, and the wonders of the world, matters more than ever, since it is going to take a lot of science to address the planetary crises that is already impacting every human on earth. As well as driving up donations, Zoe will lead our marketing activity. This will include our exciting plans to relaunch the charity and to redefine our storytelling both in Edinburgh and in our outreach work throughout Scotland”.

Commenting on her appointment, Zoe said: “Building understanding and empathy for the history of the Universe and what needs to be done in the next decade and beyond is critical. Dynamic Earth already engages with over 250,000 people a year across Scotland. I’m looking forward to raising the funds to enable the UK’s leading earth science engagement charity to go to the next level and reach even more people”.

APRIL AT DYNAMIC EARTH

April is also a big month for Dynamic Earth as the Science Festival comes to town.

During Edinburgh Science Festival 1-16 April, Dynamic Earth will host a number of adult / family events looking at our planets and the impact of climate change. This includes ’What a wonderful Webb’ displaying images (FREE) from the James Webb Space Telescope since it launched in 2021; an indoor mini exhibition ‘Use your voice’ focused on young climate activists demanding action and inspiring hope; ‘A Night in the Stars’ (4 April – presented by Dynamic Earth and Edinburgh Science).

There will be an evening performance of Dynamic Earth’s brand new live planetarium show – Don’t Panic! – ‘at a time when it seems the planet is lurching from one (climatic) disaster to the next, anxieties around the future of our planet mount. Through the planetarium, the audience will learn there’s actually grounds for some optimism – as long as we don’t panic!

Dr Hermione Cockburn, Scientific Director of Dynamic Earth will also host ‘Emotion and the Climate Emergency’ on Thursday 13 April at 730pm. This thought provoking presentation and talk with Dr James Hutton and marine scientist Dr Sebastian Hennige will ‘explore the impacts of climate change on marine environments and take a deep dive into the highs and lows of our emotional responses to the climate crisis.’

