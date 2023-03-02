Donald Rutherford is a first time candidate and hopes to retain the seat for the SNP party.
He is a full-time carer, admits to having his own health issues and so is very aware of issues such as health and social care, and also education as he was a mature student.
He sings the praises of the Corstorphine Community Centre and says it is the heart of the community.
He is campaigning on helping the community as much as he can, and also wants to assist the Community Asset Transfer of the Community Centre which is already underway.
He is in favour of compensation for the traders in Roseburn in these “special circumstances”.
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Libertarian Party – Gary Smith
Gary Smith who is the Scottish Libertarian candidate says that what we really want is a “return to basics, to what the council should be doing, which is being like a big janitor”. He continued: “You certainly don’t want your janitor to start preaching to you about little projects that they have going on.” Asked…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Scottish Labour Party – Richard Parker
Richard Parker is the Scottish Labour Party candidate in Corstorphine/Murrayfield. He also stood last year but the members elected in May 2022 were LibDems Alan Beal and Euan Davidson and the SNP’s Frank Ross who resigned before Christmas. Mr Ross, a previous Lord Provost, had promised when campaigning that he would secure compensation for the…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Elaine Miller – Independent
Elaine Miller has been a resident in the ward for the last 20 years. She said: “I am a but frustrated that local voices don’t seem to be represented in the council.” She said she is most concerned that the area could end up with representation only from one party – the Liberal Democrats -…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Pete Gregson – Independent candidate
Pete Gregson is standing as an independent candidate in the March by election. He has always been firmly against the building of any cycling infrastructure, and firmly behind the traders in Roseburn receiving some compensation for loss of business during the construction phase, even though that would be an unusual use of council funds. He…
Corstorphine/Murrayfield by election – Hugh Findlay – Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party
Hugh Findlay is standing as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate. Hugh Findlay is Chair of Edinburgh Conservatives representing the membership. The Chair and other office holders are elected by the members and it is his responsibility to make sure the campaigns that they run and the candidates are well supported. He is a politics…
Man given Lifelong Restriction Order after Edinburgh attack
Man given Order for Lifelong Restriction for attack on woman in Edinburgh estate. A man has been given an Order for Lifelong Restriction after attacking a woman as she walked through the Drum Estate in south Edinburgh in 2021. Paul Watson previously pled guilty to a charge of assault with intent to rape against the…
