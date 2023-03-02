Donald Rutherford is a first time candidate and hopes to retain the seat for the SNP party.

He is a full-time carer, admits to having his own health issues and so is very aware of issues such as health and social care, and also education as he was a mature student.

He sings the praises of the Corstorphine Community Centre and says it is the heart of the community.

He is campaigning on helping the community as much as he can, and also wants to assist the Community Asset Transfer of the Community Centre which is already underway.

He is in favour of compensation for the traders in Roseburn in these “special circumstances”.

Donald Rutherford, SNP Candidate. Photo: © 2023, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

