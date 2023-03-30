Scottish harpist Fiona Rutherford will release a new recording on Friday called Seed using the Scottish harp on journey through many different styles of music.

She gained a place at The City of Edinburgh Music School when she was 16, mainly as a result of her harp playing. She had only begun learning to play two years before, but during her time at the school she fine-tuned her musicianship in a range of music styles.

She became increasingly interested in composition, studying at Dartington College of Arts and graduating with first class honours, and has since composed music for three feature films. Her music has been performed by Mr McFall’s Chamber, Drake Music Scotland and the London Sinfonietta.

A regular airing of her music has been praised on BBC Radio Scotland and Folk Radio UK awarded her Album of the Month.

The recording is distinctly Scottish featuring grace notes or ornamentation found in traditional music. The first single Jagged represents the idea of a tense and uncomfortable journey fuelled by adrenaline. The harp is matched with electric upright bass and features long term collaborator Amy Duncan.

