Prime Video is coming back to Scotland for a second instalment of supernatural series The Rig, made in Scotland and written by a Scot.
Helicopters have taken the surviving crew of the Kinloch Bravo to a bold new location, where new dangers await them.
The crew will have to deal with the emotional and physical fallout of the epic Series One finale and contend with swirling conspiracies, conflicts, and new threats from the dark depths of the world’s oceans it has unleashed.
Series Two of The Rig will continue exploring global themes about the past, present, and future of the planet, all while delivering epic thrills and gripping action for its compelling cast of characters.
Many of the cast will return for Series Two, including Iain Glen (Game of Thrones), Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), Rochenda Sandall (Criminal: UK), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) Molly Vevers (The Spanish Princess), Abraham Popoola (Cruella), and Stuart McQuarrie (Des), alongside new faces who will join the team.
“The Rig’s popularity around the world is a testament to the fantastic ensemble cast and the vision of the creators—the crew behind the crew,” said Dan Grabiner, head of Originals UK & Northern Europe, Prime Video. “We can’t wait to welcome back Iain, Martin, and Emily, and see what writer and creator David Macpherson has in store for the Kinloch Bravo team next.
“We were thrilled by the audience response to Series One, and can’t wait to dive back in, continuing the journey of our characters with our hugely talented cast and creative team,” said Derek Wax, managing director of Wild Mercury.
David Macpherson, writer and creator, said: “It was always my aim to build a story that starts in Scotland but speaks to a global audience about global themes.
“In Series Two, I’m looking forward to expanding the world of our show through the eyes of our excellent cast, as we deliver more shocks and thrills and delve deeper into both our characters’ and our show’s expanding original mythology.”
Production returns to FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh with filming due to start later this year. The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.
The executive producers are Derek Wax for Wild Mercury (a Banijay UK company), David Macpherson, and John Strickland. The producer is Suzanne Reid, and the co-producer is Matt Brown.
The budget for Edinburgh is set by an opposition group
In a shock move it was the Liberal Democrat budget which was approved at the City Chambers on Thursday afternoon. Following a complicated sequence of voting whereby three elected members from the Greens voted to ensure that the Labour administration motion fell at the first round of voting, it was the Liberal Democrat budget which…
Continue Reading The budget for Edinburgh is set by an opposition group
Reaction to departure of Chief Constable
The Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone, QPM, announced his intention to resign in summer 2023 to the Scottish Police Authority meeting on Thursday. He is the longest serving Chief Constable with Police Scotland. This is the second time he has resigned from Police Scotland, having intimated his intention in 2017, only to take up the…
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone to resign
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone, QPM, has announced his retirement from Police Scotland today at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority. The 56-year-old took over on an interim basis in 2017, stepped up to a permanent role the following year, and was knighted for his service only earlier this year. It was in 2017 when…
One Hundred Cats – an exhibition by The Edinburgh Sketcher
Popular Edinburgh artist, the Edinburgh Sketcher, has a very personal exhibition at Southside gallery Art & Craft Collective between 4 March and 1 April 2023. Mark Kirkham (who is the Edinburgh Sketcher) told us the story: “After our family cat, Mocha, died last March, aged 21, she left a huge hole in our family. My two…
Continue Reading One Hundred Cats – an exhibition by The Edinburgh Sketcher
Five things you need to know today
The City of Edinburgh Council meets today to set its budget and decide how much everyone living in the city has to pay in council tax which is a part of its funding. Other neighbouring councils have set an increase of up to almost six per cent. At a time when there are demands by…
Fife seek valuable play-off points this weekend
Zack Phillips urged his Fife Flyers team-mates to put thoughts of the Viaplay Challenge Cup final next Wednesday to one side as they seek valuable Elite League points in a tough weekend double-header. Play-off chasing Flyers, supported by Wolseley, travel to Surrey to face title contenders, Guildford Flames, on Saturday (18.00) and return to The Fife Ice…
Continue Reading Fife seek valuable play-off points this weekend