Angus Robertson MSP, announced earlier today that after thinking long and hard about it he will not stand in the SNP Leadership election.
The election is taking place after First Minister and Leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, announced her resignation last Wednesday.
The Edinburgh Central MSP said that he was putting family first as he bowed out of the contest. At 53, he explained he and Nicola Sturgeon had both joined the SNP as teenagers before anyone thought that the party would have a chance to govern in Scotland, far less return MPs to Westminster.
Mr Robertson said: “It is definitely a day of mixed emotions for me. I joined the SNP when I was a teenager in Edinburgh.
“I have to do the best job that I can as Cabinet Secretary in The Scottish Government and I think I have managed to do that with two young children. I don’t think that would work as First Minister. And so my children and family have to come first.”
We asked if he had been surprised by the First Minister’s resignation announcement and he said: “Yes it was a surprise. I was surprised but I wasn’t really shocked if that makes sense. She has done eight years. It’s immensely grinding and takes a huge personal toll on anybody in public office. And it’s a very rare thing for political careers to come to whatever one might consider a natural end.”
He did however say that until all the candidates are announced he will not throw his support behind anyone. The most recent to declare her candidacy is Finance Minister, Kate Forbes.
Robertson was considered by many in the party to be the potential front runner, particularly as he had already been the Leader of the SNP at Westminster before losing his Westminster seat in Moray in 2017.
Nominations for election as leader of the SNP are open until noon on Friday 24 November.
So far, three candidates have announced they will be in the running: Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.
The contest then runs until an announcement is expected on 27 March.
