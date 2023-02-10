Hearts progressed into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win over cinch Championship side Hamilton at the rain-soaked New Douglas Park thanks to goals from Stephen Humphrys and Cammy Devlin.

Humphrys made it two goals in two games when he collected a ball from Josh Ginnelly and fired a left-foot shot beyond Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton after 29 minutes.

And Devlin netted the second after good work down the left by Alan Forrest who cut the ball back towards the penalty spot. Devlin stabbed home under pressure after 79 minutes.

The Tynecastle team claimed their fifth Scottish Cup quarter-final berth in six seasons despite a spirited performance from the Lanarkshire side who prop up the Championship table.

Robbie Neilson’s men dominated the first-half, enjoying 79 per cent of the possession, but Hamilton rallied in the second-half despite playing 120 minutes of football in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final on Tuesday.

Robert Snodgrass, named captain in the absence of suspended skipper, Lawrence Shankland, was the undoubted Man of the Man, controlling fro midfield, as Hearts had 20 shots on the opposition against four in return.

Overall, the Men in Maroon, who are third in the cinch Premiership, had 74 per cent of the possession during the televised tussle and Neilson told BBC Scotland: “First-half we controlled but second-half I thought we were poor to be honest with you. We had a few chances but ultimately it is about being in the draw on Monday.”

Goalscorer Humphrys also told the broadcaster that his aim was to get in the right position and he said: “The ball came from Gino (Josh Ginnelly). I made the run shipped it onto my left foot and scored the goal.

“It is another goal and two from two now and I will just keep building on that.”

