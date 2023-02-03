Boroughmuir High School

Boroughmuir High School win first UK Young People in European Forests award.

A High School team from Edinburgh has been named the first ever overall UK winner of the Young People in European Forests (YPEF) awards with a heart-warming video on forestry in Scotland.

The short film from Boroughmuir High School was produced by students Hari Pranavam, Izzy Pickard and Raphael Uddin. The Young People in European Forests (YPEF) awards are held annually in 11 countries across mainland Europe. This was the first year the UK had entered.

Project co-ordinator Becky Wilkinson said: “All the entries were inspiring. What made this one stand out above the others was the effort the team had gone to edit together footage from a wide range of local locations. Their enthusiasm is truly heart-warming.”

Barley on the move

Nick Barley the Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival for the last 14 or so years has announced he will step down after this year’s festival. The recruitment begins in a couple of weeks.

Book Festival Director Nick Barley. at Edinburgh International Book Festival Launch, Edinburgh College of Art, 8th June 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Edinburgh Airport Community Fund

Edinburgh Airport is increasing the sum available to local groups, social enterprises, and charities through its Community Fund in 2023.

Up to £140,000 is being made available to local communities this year, an increase on the £100,000 split between 33 different groups in 2022. The funding is being made available to those working to improve opportunities and services available to people in their communities.

In 2023 funds will be allocated during three meetings of the Community Board – in April, August and November – and will ensure the communities neighbouring Scotland’s busiest airport share in its continued success

Groups from across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk can apply, and as was the case in 2022 there will be a cap of £7,000 on applications.

Applications for the 2023 Community Fund are now open and the form can be accessed on the Edinburgh Airport website here.

Wine tasting

Restaurant and wine bar Divino Enoteca will play host to dedicated regional wine tasting nights two Sundays of each month, giving their customers unique access to some of the best Italian bottles. With a new region featured every month, guests can enjoy a welcoming aperitivo, five wines to taste, and some matching nibbles for just £25.

Divino is known for serving the finest Italian cuisine and wine, boasting an impressive assortment of world wines and once voted ‘best wine list,’ the restaurant is the perfect spot for dining and get togethers allowing you to sample, appreciate and indulge in some of the finest wines in Edinburgh.

The wine tasting series will begin starting in the heart of fine Italian wine, Piedmont, on 19 and 26 of February at 5pm. In-house wine experts James and Davide will guide guests through this historic region, exploring what makes its wines so special, including the king and queen of Italian reds; Barolo and Barbaresco.

Book the events directly by choosing a 5pm reservation on the desired date at: https://divinoedinburgh.com/bookings/

