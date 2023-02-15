The First Minister will hold a news conference at Bute House later this morning when she is expected to announce her resignation.

Nicola Sturgeon took over from Alex Salmond who resigned as First Minister following the Independence Referendum in 2014 and she has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999.

There have been difficulties with the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in recent weeks, and the Deposit Return Scheme may yet founder, but this news is nevertheless unexpected.

Who waits in the wings? While there is no obvious successor, this The Edinburgh Reporter conjectures must be an opportunity for Angus Robertson who was leader of the SNP at Westminster before he was unseated and then became an MSP at the following Scottish Parliamentary Election.

FM Nicola Sturgeon MSP – Edinburgh International Book Festival – Day 17, Edinburgh School of Art, 29th Aug 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

