When The Scottish Parliament convenes later today the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon will set out her programme for government against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine and a new Prime Minister.

Ms Sturgeon will set out the government’s proposed actions this afternoon in a Programme for Government designed to help people through the cost emergency.

The package will include an increase in Scottish Child Payment to £25 per eligible child per week from 14 November, with an extension to all eligible under-16s from the same date.

The First Minister says she is determined to help households and businesses cope with a “humanitarian crisis that will cost lives.” She has also called on the UK Government to take urgent action repeating that it holds most of the key policy levers and resources to fully address the crisis.

The First Minister said: “The Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland, the most ambitious child poverty reduction measure in the UK and an important action to mitigate the growing cost emergency. We doubled the payment to £20 per week per child in April and the further increase to £25 from November means a rise of 150% in less than eight months.

“Around 104,000 children currently in receipt of Scottish Child Payment will have it automatically increased to £25 per week. All new eligible under 16s will also benefit from the £25 rate, with all payments backdated to the date their application is received.

“Through this year’s Programme for Government we will take every action, within the financial means and legislative powers at our disposal, to help people through this humanitarian crisis that will cost lives.

“The most significant powers to tackle this crisis rest squarely with the UK Government and their inaction has compounded the difficulties everyone is facing.

“In the absence of a plan from the incoming Prime Minister we have a clear set of actions which the UK Government could take now, and should have taken already, to begin to address the crisis. These include an immediate cancellation of the October price cap rise and an uprating of benefits.

“The last few months have made it abundantly clear Scotland cannot rely on the UK Government to support people in Scotland through this crisis. It is vital they have a choice over their future.

“Make no mistake, we will continue to act where others have not to help people and businesses – and the UK Government needs to follow our example.”

Scottish Parliament. Photo: © 2021 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...