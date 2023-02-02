Foodie fortnight is back with Essential Edinburgh’s campaign Eat Out Edinburgh being brought back for another year.

The two week long emphasis on city centre hospitality businesses runs from 13 to 26 March and will feature businesses from St James Quarter to St Andrew Square. More than 20 businesses have already confirmed they will offer special deals, set menus and other events.

A programme of events will be published when all businesses have signed up, and will include all initiatives to attract bookings and increase footfall in the city centre.

Roddy Smith, Chief Executive & Director, Essential Edinburgh, said: “Following the success of last year’s campaign, we are bringing back Eat Out Edinburgh for 2023 – with the help of our partner businesses in the hospitality industry, we want it to be bigger and better than 2022.

“This unique celebration of food and drink enables our residents, visitors and office workers to enjoy what’s on offer with special menus, events and offers for city centre workers.

“After the challenges of the past few years, there is a real appetite for people to come and enjoy all that our city centre has to offer. So whether you’re a local, from the wider Lothians region or visiting from further afield, we know there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.”

Business can register interest before Friday 10 February by contacting: markfarvis@essentialedinburgh.co.uk

Essential Edinburgh is the Business Improvement District for the city centre and promotes levy payers in the area from St James Quarter to St Andrew Square, George Street and Princes Street.

