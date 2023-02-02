Foodie fortnight is back with Essential Edinburgh’s campaign Eat Out Edinburgh being brought back for another year.
The two week long emphasis on city centre hospitality businesses runs from 13 to 26 March and will feature businesses from St James Quarter to St Andrew Square. More than 20 businesses have already confirmed they will offer special deals, set menus and other events.
A programme of events will be published when all businesses have signed up, and will include all initiatives to attract bookings and increase footfall in the city centre.
Roddy Smith, Chief Executive & Director, Essential Edinburgh, said: “Following the success of last year’s campaign, we are bringing back Eat Out Edinburgh for 2023 – with the help of our partner businesses in the hospitality industry, we want it to be bigger and better than 2022.
“This unique celebration of food and drink enables our residents, visitors and office workers to enjoy what’s on offer with special menus, events and offers for city centre workers.
“After the challenges of the past few years, there is a real appetite for people to come and enjoy all that our city centre has to offer. So whether you’re a local, from the wider Lothians region or visiting from further afield, we know there will be something on offer to suit all tastes.”
Business can register interest before Friday 10 February by contacting: markfarvis@essentialedinburgh.co.uk
Essential Edinburgh is the Business Improvement District for the city centre and promotes levy payers in the area from St James Quarter to St Andrew Square, George Street and Princes Street.
Rare document signed by Lord Nelson to be sold in Edinburgh
A marriage document signed by Lord Nelson, his mistress and others in his social circle will be signed by Lyon & Turnbull from its HQ in Edinburgh. The single sheet of paper is covered with collectable autographs and is valued between £10,000 and £15,000. The document records the wedding of British couple William Compton and…
Continue Reading Rare document signed by Lord Nelson to be sold in Edinburgh
Barley to step down as Director of Book Festival
Nick Barley, Director of Edinburgh International Book Festival, has announced he is stepping down as Director of the festival this year. Barley has delivered 14 festivals which have included some of the world’s renowned thinkers, writers, performers, artists and activists. His own contributions have included the free nightly festival Unbound with performers like Nile Rodgers…
Continue Reading Barley to step down as Director of Book Festival
Five things you need to know today
School strikes Edinburgh is one of the areas targeted by strikes by members of the EIS teaching union. The City of Edinburgh Council has sent a letter to all parents and carers.
Top trainers head for Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials weekend
A strong footballing theme and a flurry of entries from champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls marks out Musselburgh as the place to be this weekend for racing fans. The bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials over Saturday and Sunday (4-5 Feb) is widely regarded as a prep event for the big jumps festivals at Cheltenham and Aintree…
Continue Reading Top trainers head for Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials weekend
Swinney urges parliament to back the budget
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged MSPs to back The Scottish Government’s Budget for 2023-24, saying that it “delivers for the people of Scotland”. Speaking ahead of Thursday’s Stage One Budget Bill debate, Mr Swinney said that in a difficult financial environment the Budget focused resources on the three key priorities of delivering sustainable…
Continue Reading Swinney urges parliament to back the budget
Morelos double sinks Hearts at Tynecastle
Alfredo Morelos claimed a double as Rangers emerged with a 3-0 scoreline at Tynecastle to move further ahead of Hearts in the cinch Scottish Premiership. Malik Tillman claimed the other goal and Rangers had three ruled offside as the second-placed Ibrox side snapped Hearts’ impressive ten-game unbeaten run and it only took nine minutes for the visitors to…