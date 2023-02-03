The wait is almost over. Twoway traffic and trams will be out on Leith Walk very soon. The Trams to Newhaven Team have announced that the tram project is now entering the testing phase which means there will be trams on the extended route from York Place to Newhaven by the beginning of March.

Before then the full length of the line will be electrified in preparation and then the testing and commissioning phase will begin. Final track preparations may also be required just before the first tram runs on the track, but the track is now fully laid as well as the overhead line poles and ducting for communication and power. The only place where overhead lines are still to be installed is on Picardy Place and that will take place within the next fortnight.

Cllr Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “In just a matter of weeks we’ll see test trams running the length of the Trams to Newhaven route, which is really exciting. Energising the overhead lines and buffering of the tram tracks are the final steps before this happens.

“Reopening Leith Walk to two-way traffic is a key moment for the project too and, I’m sure, for all those who live and work in the area. I’d like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and support while we’ve carried out these works.

“Once fully complete, this project will be transformative for Leith Walk and the rest of the route, while benefitting the wider city economy and helping to cut congestion. Not only will it provide reliable, high-capacity connections to the north of the city but has significantly improved and enhanced public spaces and active travel links along the line.”

Cllr Adam McVey who represents Leith said: “It’s good news that Leith Walk lanes are to reopen soon in both directions and this will make a big difference to help improve bus services in particular.

“The community and businesses have been fantastic through the works and folk are now looking forward to using the tram when running in a few months time. Obviously we’ve seen major safety issues for pedestrians recently when other sections of the street have opened. We’ll be making sure the Council’s plans are genuinely safe for people walking before they reopen and proper monitoring is in place to deal with any issues caused by the new layout.”

The Trams to Newhaven project has cost £207.3 million and while most of the contract is expected to be complete within the agreed timetable there have been some areas of public realm affected by lack of materials and skilled labour (which the council says is mainly due to Brexit and the Ukraine war). This means some small areas will be completed in the coming months. Read more here.

To allow for work to connect the lines to take place, Edinburgh Trams services from the airport will terminate at the West End between 13 and 19 February. Further information is available on Edinburgh Trams website.

