Moda Living, the new way of renting in Fountainbridge, has partnered up with VideoGP to look after their residents.
The service is operated in a partnership with Lloyds Pharmacy and is now available through Moda’s Health Concierge Service. This means that residents can book free virtual appointments and have any prescriptions delivered to their door direct.
This is also available at all other Moda Living communities in the UK. In the capital, McEwan Edinburgh (a nod to the site’s heritage as a brewery) the rent for apartments includes many add-ons such as 24 hour gym and studio access, roof terraces, green spaces and BBQ areas. There is high speed wifi and a regular programme of events in the common areas of the buildings. There is a space on one of the higher floors which can be hired by residents and where they can cook and entertain their own guests with a stunning backdrop looking towards the Castle.
In as little as 30 minutes, residents will be able to claim a usage code for the VideoGP service via their MyModa app, and speak to a GP on their mobile devices any time from 8am-8pm, wherever they are. Prescriptions can be delivered to the residents the next day, or collected the same day at their nearest LloydsPharmacy of choice, at no additional cost.
Oscar Brooks, Director at Moda Living said: “Building strong communities is at the centre of the Moda Living brand, and we’re continuously looking for new ways to help support the health and wellbeing of our residents. We are proud to be pioneering this new service with LloydsPharmacy for our residents across the UK, and hope the launch of the Health Concierge Service with VideoGP for free virtual GP appointments and on-demand prescriptions helps take the pressure of residents who may need these services the most.”
Dan Pierce, Strategic Business Development Manager at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Moda Living which will enable Moda residents to benefit from LloydsPharmacy’s VideoGP service, as part of their new health concierge service. We’re looking forward to supporting Moda Living in this exciting new step, to deliver access to healthcare 8am-8pm, wherever residents are located.”
Since the lockdown Moda has also partnered with MYNDUP, a mental health organisation that offers services such as therapy, counselling and wellness workshops on a digital platform. Moda residents and team members receive a 40% subsidy to all MYNDUP services. Additionally, all Moda onsite teams are mental health first aid trained to support residents, and a range of partnerships with household names including Barry’s UK and Fiit put leading fitness experts at its communities’ fingertips through memberships, live events and digital classes.
Midlothian rents to increase by 4.8%
Council rent in Midlothian will increase by 4.8 per cent from next month – raising the average weekly rent by £3.54. A meeting of Midlothian councillors on Tuesday approved the new rent rates for its tenants after they failed to reach a consensus during a public consultation. Council house residents were asked whether they wanted…
SNP and Greens coalesce around budget proposals in Edinburgh
In a move which SNP and Green councillors were not able to make just after the election last May, there is a new coalition arrangement on the council. The two groups have collaborated on one single budget proposal which will be put to the full council meeting on Thursday. The papers for the meeting are…
Continue Reading SNP and Greens coalesce around budget proposals in Edinburgh
Bin hubs would have “significant adverse impact” on New Town
The New Town and Broughton Community Council commissioned a report into the installation of bin hubs in the World Heritage Site which finds that the hubs would have a “significant adverse impact”. The community council asked conservation practice, Simpson & Brown, to conduct a Heritage Impact Assessment on the council’s plans to install communal bin hubs…
Continue Reading Bin hubs would have “significant adverse impact” on New Town
Former councillors censured by Standards Commission
Two former councillors who both resigned last May, Cllr Maureen Child and Karen Doran, who were both Labour councillors, were referred to the Standards Commission last year. At an online hearing on Wednesday the panel found that both were in breach of the Councillor’s Code of Conduct and both had failed to act fairly. There…
Continue Reading Former councillors censured by Standards Commission
Ronald J Gordon (1954 – 2023)
The Hibernian family are in mourning today following the death of owner Ron Gordon on Tuesday. Ronald J Gordon was born and raised in Peru, but was also proud of his Scottish heritage. He studied at Markham College, the British school in Lima, and emigrated to the United States at the age of 15. He…
ScotHot reveal their 50 Rising Stars
On ScotHot’s 50th Anniversary 50 industry superstars are recognised. A judging panel of industry leaders have revealed ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars, of the country’s biggest talents. And there are some from Edinburgh on the list: Stefanie Anderson, Bar Manager: Gleneagles Townhouse – Brilliant in Beverage Franck Bruyere, Operations and Sustainability Director: St James Quarter – Rising Up…