Moda Living, the new way of renting in Fountainbridge, has partnered up with VideoGP to look after their residents.

The service is operated in a partnership with Lloyds Pharmacy and is now available through Moda’s Health Concierge Service. This means that residents can book free virtual appointments and have any prescriptions delivered to their door direct.

This is also available at all other Moda Living communities in the UK. In the capital, McEwan Edinburgh (a nod to the site’s heritage as a brewery) the rent for apartments includes many add-ons such as 24 hour gym and studio access, roof terraces, green spaces and BBQ areas. There is high speed wifi and a regular programme of events in the common areas of the buildings. There is a space on one of the higher floors which can be hired by residents and where they can cook and entertain their own guests with a stunning backdrop looking towards the Castle.

In as little as 30 minutes, residents will be able to claim a usage code for the VideoGP service via their MyModa app, and speak to a GP on their mobile devices any time from 8am-8pm, wherever they are. Prescriptions can be delivered to the residents the next day, or collected the same day at their nearest LloydsPharmacy of choice, at no additional cost.

Oscar Brooks, Director at Moda Living said: “Building strong communities is at the centre of the Moda Living brand, and we’re continuously looking for new ways to help support the health and wellbeing of our residents. We are proud to be pioneering this new service with LloydsPharmacy for our residents across the UK, and hope the launch of the Health Concierge Service with VideoGP for free virtual GP appointments and on-demand prescriptions helps take the pressure of residents who may need these services the most.”

Dan Pierce, Strategic Business Development Manager at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor said: “We’re delighted to announce our new partnership with Moda Living which will enable Moda residents to benefit from LloydsPharmacy’s VideoGP service, as part of their new health concierge service. We’re looking forward to supporting Moda Living in this exciting new step, to deliver access to healthcare 8am-8pm, wherever residents are located.”

Since the lockdown Moda has also partnered with MYNDUP, a mental health organisation that offers services such as therapy, counselling and wellness workshops on a digital platform. Moda residents and team members receive a 40% subsidy to all MYNDUP services. Additionally, all Moda onsite teams are mental health first aid trained to support residents, and a range of partnerships with household names including Barry’s UK and Fiit put leading fitness experts at its communities’ fingertips through memberships, live events and digital classes.

https://modaliving.com

