Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal and Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre offer film fans the chance to catch up with all the nominees of the films noted by both the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards, on the big screen.

The nominees include technical marvels, jaw-dropping special effects and heart-wrenching performances, and so there is plenty to enjoy.

Among those returning to the cinemas are the multiverse masterpiece Everything, Everywhere All At Once, after it received serious awards attention with 11 Academy Award nominations and 10 BAFTA nominations. This hilarious sci-fi adventure follows an exhausted Chinese immigrant in America (played by best-actress nominee Michelle Yeoh) whose life is turned upside as she begins to explore other universes which connect with the parallel lives she could have had.

This February The Banshees on Inisherin, also returns after captivating audiences with incredible performances from Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, leading to nine Academy Award nominations and 10 BAFTA nominations. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film follows lifelong friends Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse after Colm puts an abrupt end to their friendship.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the film THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

Other nominees returning to the big screen include the musical biopic Elvis, a story rock and roll legend nominated for eight Academy Awards, the historical epic The Woman King starring Viola Davis, who is nominated for Best Actress and holiday drama Aftersun, which has been hugely praised for having phenomenal performances including Irish actor Paul Mescal, and which opened the Edinburgh International Film Festival last year. Our review is here.

Robert Lea, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “As well as some fantastic new releases, such as Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, we’re hugely excited to bring the very best of the big screen from the past twelve months.

“Whether it’s a heartfelt drama or an explosive edge of your seat epic, we’re hoping to allow everyone to catch up on the finest features this awards season.”

Back On The Big Screen showings for the award season begin on 15 February.

Tickets are available now at www.myvue.com.

