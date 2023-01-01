Happy New Year!
The celebrations on Hogmanay were of course spectacular, but that does not spell the end of this year’s festivities. There is a lot to do today, particularly for those who have families.
On Sunday 1 January, people in Edinburgh can enjoy free performances from leading Scottish musicians from the worlds of indie, folk, jazz, RnB and hip hop in venues in the Old and New Towns as part of the brand-new First Footin’ celebrations.
Artists including Callum Beattie, Roseanne Reid, Withered Hand, Swim School and Stina Marie Claire will be popping up in bars, cafes and event spaces across the city from Rose Street to the Grassmarket, Greyfriars Kirk to The Huxley as audiences are encouraged to explore the city and, in the tradition of First Footin’, are welcomed across the threshold bringing good luck and good cheer for the New Year.
First Footin’ is supported by the Scottish Government’s Festivals Expo Fund and produced in partnership with Essential Edinburgh. Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s Director of Events said; “We are delighted to be supporting the return of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay as it celebrates three days of spectacular activity taking place across a range of venues and locations within the city centre. Whether you are set to enjoy the free programme of live music, dance in the Gardens to pop-legends, connect with friends old and new at the Street Party, or enjoy Edinburgh’s Sprogmanay with family and friends – our atmospheric crowds, generosity of spirit and picture-perfect backdrops are sure to make it a memorable occasion. Scotland’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations are a massive draw to those seeking to bring in the New Year in style. Having events of this scale in our calendar further strengthens our position as a world-leading events destination and reinforces Scotland’s place as the perfect stage for events.”
For families and younger audiences, Sprogmanay makes a welcome return on New Year’s Day. A free afternoon of fun for kids with lively pop-up performances from Mr Fibbers, Hip, Hop, Story, Stop! with Claire and Fergus McNicol and the brilliant Unicorn Dance Party featuring Sarah Rose Graber & Ruxy Cantir. Fun for all the family within the beautiful surroundings of the National Museum of Scotland. It’s free, unticketed, with the events and activities operating on a ‘First Come First Served’ basis.
Just around the corner, at Assembly Roxy, the Sprogmanay Family Ceilidh offers an afternoon of dancing and fun hosted by the incredible Fruin Ceilidh Band. A fun, relaxed ‘have-a-go’ environment suitable for all levels of experience, and a great way to introduce kids to the joys of ceilidh dancing and music.
The First Footin’ music trail will lead into Final Fling, the climax of this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. Headliners Tide Lines will be joined by special guests Elephant Sessions and Edinburgh’s own Hamish Hawk in an all-Scottish line-up at the outdoor concert in West Princes Street Gardens. Glasgow based Tide Lines, whose members all hail from the Highlands and Hebrides, have built up a strong Scottish following since their debut single in 2016. They recently announced a new album ‘An Ocean Full of Islands’ is to be released on 24th February 2023. Selling out venues across the UK, their appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the culmination of three-days of events and celebrations to welcome in the New Year.
|New Year’s Day – Sunday 1 January 2023
|2pm – 5pm
|Sprogmanay – Free children’s programme
|National Museum of Scotland, Chamber Street
|2pm – 5pm
|Sprogmanay – Free Family Ceilidh
|Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Pl
|2pm – 5pm
|First Footin’ – Free live music trail
|Old & New Town Venue Trail
|5.15pm – 9pm (Doors 4pm)
|Final Fling – Tide Lines and special guests
|West Princes Street Gardens
