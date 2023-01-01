Edinburgh’s Hogmanay welcomed back the pyrotechnicians, Titanium who once again designed one of the world’s best New Year firework displays, launched from Edinburgh Castle for an unforgettable firework and light spectacular.
Simon Page, Director of Titanium Fireworks, said before the event: “We are absolutely delighted to back in Edinburgh at one of the World’s best NYE street parties. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay should be on everyone’s list and not just because of the amazingly intense fireworks above the majestically elevated Edinburgh Castle.
“We are thrilled to be reconnecting with our colleagues at UNIQUE who first got us involved with Edinburgh’s Hogmanay back in 2006. After a few years away it already feels like coming home to party with old friends. We look forward to welcoming the world back to Edinburgh.”
Pet Shop Boys – Hogmanay celebrated in Edinburgh with style
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe ensured that the New Year got off to a great start in Edinburgh. Tonight’s show at the Ross Bandstand was slick and professional with a variety of sets and light shows used to ultimate effect. The music was played loud and long for almost two hours by the duo, both…
Continue Reading Pet Shop Boys – Hogmanay celebrated in Edinburgh with style
New Year message from the Scottish Secretary of State
A message for everyone living in Scotland from Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary of State. Mr Jack said: “This past year is one we will never forget – the year the UK came together to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “For those special, almost unreal days in September, the UK paused…
Continue Reading New Year message from the Scottish Secretary of State
Committee business on the agenda at Holyrood in 2023
The Scottish Parliament already has a full agenda of business on the schedule for 2023. Some of the highlights will include: Health Social Care and Sport Committee – NCS Stage 1 Report likely to be published in March Public Audit Committee – Ferries report will be published in the New Year Covid-19 Recovery Committee –…
Continue Reading Committee business on the agenda at Holyrood in 2023
How does the Citizens’ Panel on Public Participation work?
Earlier this year, the Citizens’ Panel on Public Participation (CPPPC) launched an inquiry into public participation, looking at how people’s voices are heard in the work of the Parliament. A Citizens’ Panel, comprised of 19 people broadly reflecting the demographic make-up of Scotland, met in Holyrood throughout October and November to deliberate how the Scottish Parliament…
Continue Reading How does the Citizens’ Panel on Public Participation work?
Conservative leader’s message for 2023
A New Year’s message from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross. “As we celebrate the beginning of a New Year tonight, it’s impossible not to think of where we were this time last year – and just how far we have come in the past twelve months. “Finally, after two years of cancelled plans, people across…
Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting
The Scottish Government claims that two years after the transition period ended the damage from Brexit continues to mount. The government also continues to demand a choice for people in Scotland about the country’s future as Brexit has a negative impact on the economy. Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The damages caused by Brexit just…
Continue Reading Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting