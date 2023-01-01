Edinburgh’s Hogmanay welcomed back the pyrotechnicians, Titanium who once again designed one of the world’s best New Year firework displays, launched from Edinburgh Castle for an unforgettable firework and light spectacular.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Simon Page, Director of Titanium Fireworks, said before the event: “We are absolutely delighted to back in Edinburgh at one of the World’s best NYE street parties. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay should be on everyone’s list and not just because of the amazingly intense fireworks above the majestically elevated Edinburgh Castle.

“We are thrilled to be reconnecting with our colleagues at UNIQUE who first got us involved with Edinburgh’s Hogmanay back in 2006. After a few years away it already feels like coming home to party with old friends. We look forward to welcoming the world back to Edinburgh.”

