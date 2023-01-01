Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe ensured that the New Year got off to a great start in Edinburgh. Tonight’s show at the Ross Bandstand was slick and professional with a variety of sets and light shows used to ultimate effect.

The music was played loud and long for almost two hours by the duo, both before and after the bells, and the audience with their LED wristbands were a part of it all. Photographers were not allowed access to the area in front of the stage to take photos – but when you see the show you understand why. The whole stage is the show – not just one singer, keyboard player or guitarist. And seen from the slope opposite the result was quite stunning.

This year Edinburgh’s Hogmanay was slick and stylish with a fabulous show by @petshopboys to usher in 2023 pic.twitter.com/zb6kgN6OiK — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) January 1, 2023

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

DJ Elle Jo – Pretty Ugly and Edinburgh’s Hogmanay host, the hilarious Susie McCabe had warmed the capacity crowd up for the synth-pop’s act which took everyone into the New Year.

The duo last played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on 31 December 2013 backed by Edinburgh’s Nina Nesbitt, and tonight they did not put a foot wrong with all the greatest hits for the home of Hogmanay. Last year the duo played a headline set at Glastonbury and then they toured the US with New Order to a rapturous reception everywhere. This tour included playing to capacity crowds in venues like Madison Square Garden in New York and two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in LA.

Performing beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle amidst one of the world’s greatest New Year firework displays, Pet Shop Boys once again helped to make Edinburgh the biggest New Year party on the planet, even if this year it might have been one of the wettest.

At midnight the fireworks staged by Titanium were even more fabulous than they were last time round.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay to see in the New Year included fabulous entertainment from The Pet Shop Boys PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...