Gothic statues salvaged from a historic Edinburgh estate will take pride of place in a new council housing development which will be built this year.
After spending 70 years in storage, two Griffin stone sculptures which once stood at either side of the entrance to Muirhouse Mansion will be restored and returned to the area.
Plans for 142 affordable homes to be built on land just south of the A-listed tudor mansion were approved by councillors earlier this year. The project forms part of the council’s regeneration of Granton Waterfront.
The 19th century Griffins which previously stood on top of ten-feet high gate posts on Marine Drive will be relocated on site for ‘historic interpretation’ the council said, in an effort to ‘safeguard the interests of archaeological heritage’.
John Lawson, City Archaeologist, said bringing the “historically important” statues back would “provide a connection” between the new development and Muirhouse House, the estate’s 17th century manor which was situated closer to where the new homes will be than the newer Mansion.
As part of the work to demolish and remove the ruins of Muirhouse House in the 1950s, the imposing half-eagle, half-lion sculptures were removed from the estate’s gates and have remained in council storage ever since.
An affordable housing scheme including a mix of social housing and mid-market rent properties at 14 Muirhouse Parkway – the site of Silverlea Care Home until it was bulldozed in 2017 – was recommended for approval when it was submitted to planners in January last year.
Planners requested detailed proposals for locating the Griffins in the new housing estate before work begins in 2023.
They said: “The two salvaged stone Griffin gate pier finials that once existed on the site and which the council have title to and are presently storing, shall be reinstated on the site.”
Mr Lawson said: “The new development has given as a welcome opportunity to place back the two 19th century stone Griffin’s removed for safe keeping by the Council in the 1950’s.
“These impressive statues, which originally stood either side of the main gate, are historically important and will provide a connection between the new development and the demolished Muirhouse Mansion built in 1832.”
The planning sub-committee gave the plans unanimous backing on 10 August, despite local residents’ raising concerns at the meeting about the impact on local wildlife, trees and development on the green belt.
Planning officers justified the controversial move to build on protected green belt land however, arguing the site was “unkept” and often targeted by fly-tippers.
They added there was “public benefit” in delivering more affordable housing in line with the council’s targets.
by Donald Turvill
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Challenges to tourism remain but the sector is resilient
VisitScotland Regional Director, Neil Christison, reflects on tourism in the Edinburgh and the Lothians this year and how partnership working can help ensure tourism remains sustainable in 2023 and beyond. He said: “We know that Scotland’s tourism industry is facing fresh challenges, and this comes having already experienced considerable difficulty during the Covid-19 pandemic. The…
Continue Reading Challenges to tourism remain but the sector is resilient
City Plan 2030 has been submitted to Scottish Ministers
The City of Edinburgh Council’s proposed City Plan 2030 was approved by the Council’s Planning Committee allowing it to move on to the next stage when it is sent to the Scottish Government for examination. The Proposed Plan and the Council’s response to any unresolved representations were submitted to The Scottish Government for examination without any significant changes.…
Continue Reading City Plan 2030 has been submitted to Scottish Ministers
Edinburgh’s own TikTok star Andrew is looking forward to next year
Andrew Thomson from Longstone says 2023 is going to be a bumper year for film and TV, which means that as an internet star (with almost two million followers on TikTok and around a billion views on social media) he will be very busy indeed. The 23-year-old was heading for a career in landscape photography…
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s own TikTok star Andrew is looking forward to next year
What is involved in working at The Scottish Parliament
“I was Frida in Abba… now I take visitors round the Parliament” Caroline Vevers secured a permanent post as a Visitor Services Officer in April 2022. As a relative new employee, she shared her reflections on working at Holyrood, and why her years singing in an Abba tribute show is useful in her current role…
Continue Reading What is involved in working at The Scottish Parliament
Rail passengers warned of likely disruption
ScotRail is warning customers to expect significant disruption during the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail. The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland. The…
Continue Reading Rail passengers warned of likely disruption
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay bows out with Final Fling from the Gardens
The final set of gigs in Princes Street Gardens closed this year’s Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and featured Hamish Hawk, Elephant Sessions and Tide Lines. Hamish Hawk © 2023 J.L. Preece Elephant Sessions © 2023 J.L. Preece Tide Lines © 2023 J.L. Preece
Continue Reading Edinburgh’s Hogmanay bows out with Final Fling from the Gardens