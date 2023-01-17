Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a car involved in the attempted murder of a police officer two days after it failed to stop for officers at a separate incident.
The vehicle involved is described as a black Audi A1 (K3 OXK).
Around 4.50pm on Monday, 9 January, 2023, the driver was flagged down by officers on Ravenswood Avenue in connection with a suspected road traffic offence. As officers tried to engage with the male driver, the car sped from the scene in the direction of Walter Scott Avenue, causing one constable to have to jump to safety.
On Wednesday, 11 January, at around 4.15pm, the same car was spotted by motorcycle officers in the Lindsay Road area of the city. On being signalled to stop in the Bathfield area, the driver drove directly at the officers, injuring one in the collision, before heading towards Granton.
The car driver is described as a white man, aged 18-22, slim build, with short brown curly hair. At the time of the first incident, there was a passenger also described as a white man, of a similar age.
Detective Inspector Gordon Couper, from Corstorphine CID, said: “Violence against our people is not tolerated and we can be incredibly thankful that none of the officers involved in these two incidents were seriously injured as a result of this individual’s unacceptable and dangerous actions.
“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you witnessed these incidents, were driving in the areas at the times in question, or believe you’ve seen the vehicle involved, please come forward and contact police on 101, quoting incident 1853 of 17 January, 2023.”
