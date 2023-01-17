Charities invite entries to the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards.
People, communities and organisations in Edinburgh are encouraged to enter the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards as nominations open today.
The biennial awards will showcase a diverse range of inspiring walking projects – from businesses, councils and land managers to the journalists, NHS staff and volunteers who inspire others to step out.
Organisers encourage nominations from all regions of Scotland and all sections of society, including projects that support people who use wheelchairs and other mobility aids.
Winners of the ten categories, as well as an overall Champion of Champions, will be named during National Walking Month in May 2023.
The awards are organised by Ramblers Scotland, Paths for All and Living Streets Scotland.
Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “The number of people walking is booming in Scotland, which is wonderful news for the health and happiness of our nation. These awards offer a timely opportunity to showcase the communities, companies and projects that are opening the way for more people to benefit from the joy of walking.”
Paths for All chief officer Kevin Lafferty said: “I’m encouraging people to enter the Scottish Walking Awards to recognise the fantastic work happening in Scotland to make walking and wheeling* accessible to everyone. Collectively, we can showcase the transformative role walking plays in reducing health inequalities, lowering carbon emissions, and improving the environment.”
Living Streets Scotland director Stuart Hay said: “In the two years since the first Scottish Walking Awards, we’ve seen so many projects flourishing in communities to make sure everyone has the opportunity to walk and experience safe and enjoyable walking environments. We want to celebrate these projects and the vitally important role of walking essential everyday journeys for the wellbeing of individuals and communities.
“Promoting walking is particularly important in light of stress and hardship in society brought about by the cost of living crisis. We want to celebrate all the fantastic work that’s going on all over the country, in areas such as social housing, health care, community organisations, work places and local authorities.”
People can enter themselves, or another organisation, business or person who they think have done great work to promote walking or wheeling* in Scotland during the past two years.
Anyone can make a 250-word nomination using a simple online form here before the deadline on 19 March, ahead of winners being selected by an expert judging panel in April.
pathsforall.org.uk/scottishwalkingawards
Next two games are key say Hearts duo
Robbie Neilson and Aussie-born Kye Rowles acknowledge that the next two games in the space of four days are key for the Men in Maroon. Fifth-placed Aberdeen visit on Wednesday (19.45) in the cinch Scottish Premiership and the Jambos then make a trip across the city to Easter Road on Sunday in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup…
Council hopes to fund two members of staff to keep Gorgie Farm open
The City of Edinburgh Council spent time discussing how they might step in to save Gorgie Farm when the Policy & Sustainability committee met on Tuesday. And the council has agreed (subject to legal clarification) that the local authority takes over two full time equivalent members of staff to be responsible for the “essential upkeep…
Continue Reading Council hopes to fund two members of staff to keep Gorgie Farm open
Have your say on Edinburgh’s 20mph review
The City of Edinburgh Council continue to run a consultation open until 8 February on reviewing speed limits on the city’s streets and on rural roads. Residents may access the consultation here which sets out the plans to review which streets are covered by the 20mph limit and to reduce speed limits on rural roads.…
Queen Margaret University lecturer on going green
One Queen Margaret University (QMU) lecturer has gone green and ditched his car as a new way to commute. As QMU continues to pursue its commitment towards creating a greener, more sustainable place for learning in Edinburgh, some staff members have decided to use a new way of commuting using e-bikes. Jim Scobbie is Professor of Speech Sciences at QMU and his ground-breaking work focuses on helping improve the speech articulation of children and adults who have…
Continue Reading Queen Margaret University lecturer on going green
Sonder expand their operation in Edinburgh
Sonder, the next-generation hospitality company which says it is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, has expanded its managed serviced apartment operation at Sonder Royal Garden Apartments on Queen Street. Located at the top of Dublin Street and opposite The Scottish National Portrait Gallery, the next-generation hospitality company has increased its previous 30 serviced apartments…
Edinburgh schoolboy in UK drumming final
A 16-year-old pupil at The City of Edinburgh Music School, Finlay Mackenzie, has reached the final of Young Drummer of the Year 2023. The Portobello teenager competed against more than 400 other musicians, and was chosen from a video of a solo work he wrote and played to show his skills. He began drumming lessons…