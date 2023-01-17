Charities invite entries to the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards.

People, communities and organisations in Edinburgh are encouraged to enter the 2023 Scottish Walking Awards as nominations open today.

The biennial awards will showcase a diverse range of inspiring walking projects – from businesses, councils and land managers to the journalists, NHS staff and volunteers who inspire others to step out.

Organisers encourage nominations from all regions of Scotland and all sections of society, including projects that support people who use wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

Winners of the ten categories, as well as an overall Champion of Champions, will be named during National Walking Month in May 2023.

The awards are organised by Ramblers Scotland, Paths for All and Living Streets Scotland.

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “The number of people walking is booming in Scotland, which is wonderful news for the health and happiness of our nation. These awards offer a timely opportunity to showcase the communities, companies and projects that are opening the way for more people to benefit from the joy of walking.”

Paths for All chief officer Kevin Lafferty said: “I’m encouraging people to enter the Scottish Walking Awards to recognise the fantastic work happening in Scotland to make walking and wheeling* accessible to everyone. Collectively, we can showcase the transformative role walking plays in reducing health inequalities, lowering carbon emissions, and improving the environment.”

Living Streets Scotland director Stuart Hay said: “In the two years since the first Scottish Walking Awards, we’ve seen so many projects flourishing in communities to make sure everyone has the opportunity to walk and experience safe and enjoyable walking environments. We want to celebrate these projects and the vitally important role of walking essential everyday journeys for the wellbeing of individuals and communities.

“Promoting walking is particularly important in light of stress and hardship in society brought about by the cost of living crisis. We want to celebrate all the fantastic work that’s going on all over the country, in areas such as social housing, health care, community organisations, work places and local authorities.”

People can enter themselves, or another organisation, business or person who they think have done great work to promote walking or wheeling* in Scotland during the past two years.

Anyone can make a 250-word nomination using a simple online form here before the deadline on 19 March, ahead of winners being selected by an expert judging panel in April.

pathsforall.org.uk/scottishwalkingawards

