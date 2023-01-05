This will be the last chance to see the 11th edition of the Scottish Nature Photography Awards which is touring to the Scottish Ornithologists Club (SOC), in Aberlady, for its final stop. The exhibition presents the winning entries in this annual photography competition. Launched in 2012, the competition is open to all, professionals and amateurs of all ages and from anywhere in the world, and provides a platform to celebrate Scotland as a key destination for nature photography. 

All the photographs in the exhibition were taken in Scotland by photographers and filmmakers from around the world. The exhibition presents the top 3 entries in different categories including: Scottish Wildlife Portrait, Scottish Wildlife Behaviour, Scottish Landscape, Natural Abstract, etc. It also includes a screening of the top 3 Scottish Nature Video Awards for short films about nature shot in Scotland.  

The judging panel nominated 3 overall winners: Darren Cole received the top award forIce and Fire, the Junior Scottish Nature Photographer Award went to Kaitlin Clark (age 11) for Peregrine Playtime and the Student top prize went to Murronrose Dunn for a portfolio of images entitled Passing Time

Winter opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday (10-4)

Free entry, no booking required

Scottish Ornithologists Club Waterston House, Aberlady, East Lothian

http://www.the-soc.org.uk/

Scottish Nature Photography Awards from 18 January – 26 February 2023 

Darren Cole Ice and Fire
Piercing Gaze Zan Blaszczyk

Flyers face men from The House of Steel in cup semi

Fife Flyers, who are currently struggling in ninth position in the ten-strong Viaplay Elite League, now only a point ahead of long-time, bottom-markers, Glasgow Clan, have been paired with high-flying Sheffield Steelers in the Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final. The pair meet at Kirkcaldy on Saturday in the league (face-off 19.15) and Sheffield are the current pace-setters with 46…

Continue Reading Flyers face men from The House of Steel in cup semi

Bidding trends forecast for 2023

Andrew Morrison, founder of Edinburgh-based AM Bid, Scotland’s leading bid and tender specialist, looks ahead to the next twelve months. “2022 was the year when the term VUCA really came into its own. The acronym describes a world which is Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous, and most people would now agree with this description of…

Continue Reading Bidding trends forecast for 2023

Black frustrated at Clan’s lack of success this season

Glasgow Clan chairman Neil Black admits he’s frustrated by the club’s plight as the Braehead-based club prop up the rest in the Viaplay Elite League. Black, however, praised the club’s fans, nicknamed the Purple Army, for sticking with Clan during what is, statistically, Clan’s worst season since joining the Elite League in 2010. The owner…

Continue Reading Black frustrated at Clan’s lack of success this season

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.