ScotRail is warning customers to expect significant disruption during the latest round of strike action by RMT members of Network Rail.

The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, it will have a major impact on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action involves Network Rail staff in Scotland.

The RMT union announced its members at Network Rail will take strike action on Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4, Friday 6, and Saturday 7 January, across the Great Britain railway network resulting from a pay dispute with the track and infrastructure operator.

Many of the Network Rail staff that are due to take part in the planned industrial action occupy safety-critical roles and, as such, it will not be possible for ScotRail to run the vast majority of services.

On strike days, this means the train operator will run services on 12 routes across the central belt, Fife, and the Borders between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The routes and frequency of service which will be in operation on the four strike days are:

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Helensburgh Central: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow Central – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Glasgow Central via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – North Berwick: one train per hour

Edinburgh Waverley – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen Street – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

The train operator is warning customers that the final services will depart well before 6.30pm, so customers should plan ahead and ensure they know when their last train will depart.

Due to the greater reliance on manual signalling outside the Central Belt, Network Rail is unable to facilitate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days. Signal boxes are key pieces of Network Rail infrastructure located across the rail network that control train movements. Their use is critical to ensure that the railway can operate safely.

Additionally, on the non-strike day Thursday, 5 January, the same limited timetable will be in operation. It is hoped that some additional routes can be added, but customers should check the website and journey planner for details before they travel.

The train operator has updated its retail systems to reflect the impact of strike action. Customers are also advised to visit www.scotrail.co.uk/strike for more information.

The important messages for customers are:

There will be no service except on 12 ScotRail routes across the central belt, Fife, and Borders on strike days. For the routes on which will operate a service, including on Thursday, 5 January, customers should only travel if they really need to and should consider alternative options where possible.

Customers are advised to check the ScotRail app or visit scotrail.co.uk for the latest information before travelling.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It’s really disappointing to see more widespread disruption across the whole Great Britain rail network as a result of the dispute between Network Rail and the RMT at a time when we need to be encouraging more people back to the railway.

“For ScotRail, it’s going to mean that we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services between 3 and 7 January, which we know will be really frustrating for our customers.

“We’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to on the days of strike action.

“Customers should check their journey in advance to make sure your train is running.”

