Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a 28-year-old man in Edinburgh on Thursday, 5 January, 2023.

Around 10.10pm, officers were called following a report of a man having been assaulted in West Pilton Terrace.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for his injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen two vehicles, a dark coloured VW Golf and a blue Ford Focus ST, which were in the area at the time of the incident.

A blue Ford Focus ST was discovered burnt out at Fyles Farm, Tranent on 7 January, 2023 and a dark coloured VW Golf was found burnt out at Howe Dean Path, Braid Hills, on the same day.

Officers believe these two vehicles may be linked to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information, to come forward.

“We believe this was a targeted attack and we do not believe there was any risk to the wider public.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the vehicles and may have information about their movements.

“I would ask anyone with potential dashcam footage, private CCTV, or doorbell footage of these two vehicles, to contact officers as it could be helpful for our enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 3414 of 5 January, 2023.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”

Police Scotland. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

