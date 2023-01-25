Kamerin Nault has only played three games for Fife Flyers but he is hoping to help the Kirkcaldy club take the first step to clinching a slot in a national cup final for the first time in Wednesday’s (7pm) televised clash with high-flying Sheffield Steelers in the Viaplay Challenge Cup semi-final, first-leg at The Fife Ice Arena.

It’s a massive game for the Wolsley-backed club and for the 27-year-old Canadian left-wing acknowledged that the men from The House of Steel will be tough opponents but he declared: “This is one of the sports where any team can win on any given night. We have to play our systems, we have to play hard and we have to focus on a full 60-minutes.”

The 3-2 overtime win over Coventry Blaze at Kirkcaldy on Saturday and the 4-1 success at Dundee Stars on Sunday, when Nault claimed an unassisted, empty net goal with 71 seconds left, his first for the club, has been a boost for the club who are a massive 28 points behind the title-chasing Yorkshire combine.

Nault said: “If we play as we have been playing we can get something. Wednesday is a big game but, hopefully, we can come out of it well to have a chance in the return.”

The second-leg is on Wednesday, February 15 in Yorkshire and Nault: “I’ve had three games with the squad and my condition improves with every game. The first game (at Coventry) was tough as I had the six days in the hotel and the travel, but last weekend was good. Two wins have given everybody a big lift and everybody is up for the game against Sheffield.”

PICTURE: from our library and courtesy of Viaplay Elite League

Like this: Like Loading...