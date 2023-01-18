The Household Hardship Fund is a £2 million fund provided by The National Lottery Community Fund and administered by Edinburgh-based Corra Foundation.
A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Since November 2022, 267 charities and community groups have distributed £1.2 million directly to families and individuals on low income, with cash or vouchers to help cover costs such as food, fuel, household items, and clothing. We know the funding makes an immediate and vital difference, helping people experiencing extreme poverty and the effects of the Cost-of-Living crisis to cope this winter.”
The fund is open to organisations who:
- Have strong local relationships with people in the community.
- Are already supporting people in their communities on low incomes.
- Have an annual income of less than £100,000.
Full details and applying and eligibility can be found here: Household Hardship Fund (corra.scot)
Individuals and businesses can also donate to the Household Hardship Fund via the #Give400 initiative. The GIVE400.scot initiative encourages individuals to donate their £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme payment to charities or good causes of their choice or via Corra’s Household Hardship Fund https://www.give400.scot/
