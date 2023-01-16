Australian-born central defender Kye Rowles has pledged his long-term future to Hearts after signing a five-year contract.

He arrived from Central Coast Mariners last summer after playing 104 games for the A-League side, and the 24-year-old, who played for Australia in the World Cup, has enjoyed life as a Jambo.

The stylish player, who has seven caps for Australia, said: “I’m grateful that the club has given me this opportunity and given me another opportunity to extend.”

Rowles (pictured in training by Nigel Duncan) told Hearts TV that he now feels he is getting started at Tynecastle. The New South Wales-born player, who started his career with Brisbane Roar in 2016, picked up an injury early in his Scottish career and was out for two or so months, then the World Cup break was another month.

He added: “I’ve only had a handful of games and it has really given me a taste. It would be silly to only play 20 games at a club that is this big with this much opportunity.”

Hearts are fighting to secure European football for a second season and are third in the cinch Scottish Premiership and Rowles said: “Unfortunately, I missed the whole group stage of the last (European) competition so I just want a taste of that and really put myself on that stage.”

