Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 2, Belfast Giants 7; Glasgow Clan 2, Dundee Stars 3 (after overtime)

Fife Flyers ended 2022 on a downer when they were brushed aside 7-2 by in-form Belfast Giants at Kirkcaldy in the Viaplay Elite League, much to the disappointment of their fans and the club’s coaching team including head coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured).

A second period surge in which the Stena Line-backed Northern Irish side claimed four goals without reply settled the issue in a game in which Flyers were outshot 34-29.

And Todd Dutiaume’s injury-hit squad have now only won one of their last ten games in the Viaplay Elite League.

The disappointing home reverse sees Flyers, sponsored by Wolseley, slip down to ninth spot in the ten-strong table as Trade-Mart Dundee Stars edged Scottish rivals Aspray Glasgow West-sponsored Glasgow Clan 3-2 after overtime in Braehead when Ben Sokay slotted 93 seconds into sudden death overtime.

Stars have 19 points from 29 games with Fife on 18 points from 31 starts withy Glasgow Clan propping up the rest on 15 points from 30 fixtures.

It took only eight minutes for high-flying Giants to open their account, Sam Ruopp netting and Gabe Bast made it 2-0 just over two minutes later but Flyers stormed back with Seth Bafaro levelling after 14 minutes with Chris Gerrie supplying the pass.

The scoreline stayed that way until Giants claimed four goals in around eight minutes from Ben Lake, Scott Conway, Matt Foley and another from Conway to take the scoreline to 6-1.

And it got worse when Lewis Hook netted unassisted after 49 minutes for 7-1 but the home side pulled one back when Janne Kivilahti scored on the power play with less than five minutes left. Zack Phillips and Christian Hausinger were involved in the move.

Flyers have a week to re-group before they entertain Sheffield Steelers on Saturday (19.15) but the Yorkshire side are on a high after thrashing Manchester Storm 7-1 and overhauling Guildford Flames on Hogmanay to take over at the top of the table.

Like this: Like Loading...