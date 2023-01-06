Edinburgh Monarchs have confirmed that National Development League (NDL) racing will continue at Armadale Stadium in 2023.

Co-promoter John Campbell said: “In recent years we have renewed our drive to develop new speedway riders by providing them appropriate opportunities to build their careers. This is hugely important to the future of the club and the sport.”

NDL racing returned to Armadale Stadium for the 2021 season with the Armadale Devils who form part of the Monarchs Speedway Academy plans to provide opportunities for young people to get involved in racing.

Monarchs Speedway Academy has continued to go from strength to strength but Campbell admitted: “It is no secret that the Armadale Devils have faced their challenges in the past two seasons, both in terms of rider availability and financially.

“Following the recent National Development League AGM we took the option to delay confirmation of our continued participation so that we may assess our activity at this level to ensure that it is fulfilling its role within our Academy structure to the full.

“In this assessment we have identified some areas for improvement that we will adjust going forward and also identified that to fully deliver our development activities that further funding will need to be attracted.

“It is crucially important that we do continue to operate a team at this level so that the Academy offers a complete pathway. As such, we are delighted to be racing in the National Development League in 2023 and will build a team that can compete well.”

Further news of the club’s participation in the National Development League will follow in the weeks ahead but a spokesman said: “If you can support the club’s activities in this area, either operationally or financially, then please contact info@edinburghmonarchs.co.uk.”

Like this: Like Loading...