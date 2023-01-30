The council’s planners refused a purpose built student flat development on the site of the former Tynecastle High School but this has now been overturned by the Scottish Government Reporter on appeal.

The developer S1 Developments has said this will be an “exciting new student residential development”.

There will be 468 bed spaces in the purpose built student accommodation (PBSA) and a central amenity hub formed in the original school hall in the Category B listed building.

The Reporter noted that the “development of the site for mainstream housing would be constrained by the presence of the listed buildings”, and S1 say this makes student housing a more viable option.

Local councillor Ross McKenzie said: “The application for Purpose Built Student Accommodation at the Old Tynecastle High has been approved on appeal. The community has been ignored, planning guidance has been ignored and the developers will be laughing all the way to the bank. It’s sickening.”

In response to an enquiry on Twitter that it might have just continued to sit empty if the application for student housing had been rejected, Cllr McKenzie replied: “It only became developable fairly recently so I don’t accept that alternatives would not have been found. A PBSA of this size should include 50% mainstream residential housing. If there was the will to enforce that guidance then developers would bring forward appropriate plans.”

This site has been vacant for more than ten years and S1 say their development will be a “careful restoration”.

Charity People Know How will act as preferred operators for community facilities on the site. They already work with Tynecastle High School, and will operate a community facility within the building.

Dan Teague, Director at S1 Developments, said: “We’re delighted to have received planning permission for this exciting development.

“The original school building has fallen into a sorry state since it ceased being a school over a decade ago. Whilst the redevelopment is challenging, our proposed use brings with it an opportunity to save and renovate the original school building and continue its educational use, benefitting the local community.

“The Reporter also noted that this was a site more suitable for student housing than mainstream housing due to the constraints of the football stadium and North British Distillery.

“We look forward to working constructively with the community in delivering this development.”

