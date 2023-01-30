Art Terry & the Black Bohemians, who fuse gospel transcendence with punk playfulness and skilfully orchestrated funk, will return to Edinburgh this February, playing Summerhall on 17 February.
The group is fronted by Los Angeles-born Art Terry, whose piano playing was described by the New York Times as “terrific”. He channels the ecstatic release of the gospel music he was steeped in as a child, as well as being influenced by inspirational figures such as Angela Davis.
The band makes music they describe as experimental gospel glam meeting hauntological funk. They encompass a gospel choir, with improvised theremin solos, upright bass, brass and clarinet, as well as a guest appearance from rising Scottish percussion star Noah Chalamanda.
Art Terry & The Black Bohemians will play a host of material from their exciting back catalogue and give Scottish fans a chance to hear their upcoming single Digital Dictator, which is out on 24 February, live for the first time.
Preceding each performance will be a screening of the Self Isolation Songbook, a 30-minute short music film made by Helena Smith during lockdown, featuring Art Terry performing a song a day for 52 days, as he battles the existential crisis of self-isolation. The band will interpret these songs live, harnessing comedy, anxiety and philosophy.
Art Terry said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Scotland and taking to the stage in Edinburgh to further explore the art we created during lockdown. These will be really intimate gigs, making them even more special, and we can’t wait to connect with audiences and get them dancing and relishing in the musicianship.”
To catch Art Terry & the Black Bohemians at Summerhall, Edinburgh on Friday 17 February, visit https://www.artterry.co.uk/
Da Vinci Code keeps Rosslyn Chapel visitor numbers high
Dan Brown’s mystery thriller, the Da Vinci Code, was published 20 years ago and the novel has had an enormous impact to visitor numbers to atmospheric Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian. Ian Gardner, director, Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said the chapel continues to welcome visitors from all over the world throughout the year, seven days a week, but…
Filmhouse loses licence – so what now?
A decision to strip the former Edinburgh Filmhouse premises of its licence to serve alcohol has sparked fears it will be turned into “luxury flats” and never re-open as a cinema. Administrators were called in following the collapse of Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), who ran the independent Lothian Road cinema until last October. They are…
Decision on Tynecastle High School overturned on appeal allowing student flats
The council’s planners refused a purpose built student flat development on the site of the former Tynecastle High School but this has now been overturned by the Scottish Government Reporter on appeal. The developer S1 Developments has said this will be an “exciting new student residential development”. There will be 468 bed spaces in the…
Three options for the Pride bridge
The fate of a beloved Edinburgh footbridge at the centre of a community campaign fighting to stop it being demolished by the council will be decided this week. Three options for the future of Leith’s deteriorating ‘Pride Bridge’ have been set out in a report going before councillors this week. They range from keeping the…
Watsonians add indoor crown to outdoor cup and league
Scottish Indoor Championship: women: Watsonians 5-4 Clydesdale Western; men: Western 9, Inverleith 6; promotion/relegation: women: Edinburgh Hockey Club 5, Uddingston 2; promotion/relegation men: Watsonians 11, Hillhead 9 (all games at Perth) Sarah Jamieson scored three goals as Edinburgh side Watsonians added their first Scottish indoor title to the outdoor league and Scottish wins last season, but…
Bonhams selling contents of a Highland estate house in Edinburgh
The selected contents of a Northumberland mansion house, Meldon Park, and of a private Highland Estate will be auctioned in Edinburgh this week. Highlights of the selected contents of Meldon Park include: The Arch of Constantine, Rome, a painting in oils by the British artist Jacob Strutt (1790-1864) estimated at £10,000-15,000. Duncan’s horses, by John…
