Art Terry & the Black Bohemians, who fuse gospel transcendence with punk playfulness and skilfully orchestrated funk, will return to Edinburgh this February, playing Summerhall on 17 February.

The group is fronted by Los Angeles-born Art Terry, whose piano playing was described by the New York Times as “terrific”. He channels the ecstatic release of the gospel music he was steeped in as a child, as well as being influenced by inspirational figures such as Angela Davis.

The band makes music they describe as experimental gospel glam meeting hauntological funk. They encompass a gospel choir, with improvised theremin solos, upright bass, brass and clarinet, as well as a guest appearance from rising Scottish percussion star Noah Chalamanda.

Art Terry & The Black Bohemians will play a host of material from their exciting back catalogue and give Scottish fans a chance to hear their upcoming single Digital Dictator, which is out on 24 February, live for the first time.

Preceding each performance will be a screening of the Self Isolation Songbook, a 30-minute short music film made by Helena Smith during lockdown, featuring Art Terry performing a song a day for 52 days, as he battles the existential crisis of self-isolation. The band will interpret these songs live, harnessing comedy, anxiety and philosophy.

Art Terry said: “We are really looking forward to returning to Scotland and taking to the stage in Edinburgh to further explore the art we created during lockdown. These will be really intimate gigs, making them even more special, and we can’t wait to connect with audiences and get them dancing and relishing in the musicianship.”

To catch Art Terry & the Black Bohemians at Summerhall, Edinburgh on Friday 17 February, visit https://www.artterry.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...