For anyone who is still looking for somewhere to celebrate Hogmanay then Virgin Hotels say that they are turning up the heat with their Red Hot Hogmanay celebration this year.

The New Year party will take place firstly in Eve, the all day dining restaurant, where the celebrations will have a scarlet dress code and entertainment from live bands and DJs including Funkwild, Buckwild, Eclair Wifi and Rebecca Vasmant. The party will keep on going until the wee small hours with options for dining and dancing. If this is too much excitement then there are dining only options at the hotel’s Commons Club where fiddle player, Laura Wilkie and pianist, Fergus McCreadie, will entertain guests. The ultimate midnight moment is the opportunity to go up to the rooftop of the hotel to see the fireworks from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay which is staging the firework display once more from Edinburgh Castle.

Scott McArdle, General Manager at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is ready to show the Capital how to celebrate the new year in style with our first Red Hot Hogmanay.

“With lots of exciting plans in store – there’s something for everyone at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh from the vibrant, lively atmosphere of Eve which is perfect for those looking to dance the night away to the more relaxed and refined experience of our flagship restaurant – Commons Club.

“Edinburgh is synonymous with New Year’s Eve, and we are really excited to join in the celebrations at the home of Hogmanay, offering locals and our jet-setting guests an evening they’ll never forget.”

Book here.

Like this: Like Loading...