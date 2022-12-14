For anyone who is still looking for somewhere to celebrate Hogmanay then Virgin Hotels say that they are turning up the heat with their Red Hot Hogmanay celebration this year.
The New Year party will take place firstly in Eve, the all day dining restaurant, where the celebrations will have a scarlet dress code and entertainment from live bands and DJs including Funkwild, Buckwild, Eclair Wifi and Rebecca Vasmant. The party will keep on going until the wee small hours with options for dining and dancing. If this is too much excitement then there are dining only options at the hotel’s Commons Club where fiddle player, Laura Wilkie and pianist, Fergus McCreadie, will entertain guests. The ultimate midnight moment is the opportunity to go up to the rooftop of the hotel to see the fireworks from Edinburgh’s Hogmanay which is staging the firework display once more from Edinburgh Castle.
Scott McArdle, General Manager at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is ready to show the Capital how to celebrate the new year in style with our first Red Hot Hogmanay.
“With lots of exciting plans in store – there’s something for everyone at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh from the vibrant, lively atmosphere of Eve which is perfect for those looking to dance the night away to the more relaxed and refined experience of our flagship restaurant – Commons Club.
“Edinburgh is synonymous with New Year’s Eve, and we are really excited to join in the celebrations at the home of Hogmanay, offering locals and our jet-setting guests an evening they’ll never forget.”
Warm spaces opened to help people worried about energy costs
Heated Edinburgh spaces for residents who need warmth and are worried about soaring energy bills have been opened by the council. More than 60 so-called ‘heat banks’ have been set-up in libraries, community centres, museums and galleries across the city with activities and hot drinks for those who choose to visit. Launching the city’s ‘Warm…
Continue Reading Warm spaces opened to help people worried about energy costs
Restoration plans for Leith Custom House can now move ahead with council approval
The City of Edinburgh Council has approved the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) proposals for Leith Custom House to create a mixed-use community, creative and heritage hub in a £15 million project. SHBT will now move ahead with plans to restore the building to good repair, and improve its energy efficiency using renewable sources where…
Continue Reading Restoration plans for Leith Custom House can now move ahead with council approval
Bradley to join Livingston on permanent transfer
Hibs have announced that Steven Bradley has joined cinch Premiership side Livingston on a permanent transfer. The terms of the 20-year-old’s departure will remain undisclosed according to the club. The winger joined Hibs in the summer of 2019 from Queen’s Park before making his league debut for the Club in December 2020 against Hamilton Academical.…
Continue Reading Bradley to join Livingston on permanent transfer
Reminder to get the Covid booster and flu vaccination
Those eligible for the free Covid-19 and flu vaccinations are being urged by The Scottish Government to get their jabs as winter sets in and hospitalisations increase. The reminder comes as Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows that in the week ending 11 December 2022, there were on average 735 patients in hospital with Covid-19,…
Continue Reading Reminder to get the Covid booster and flu vaccination
Jet2holidays want you to think about Turkey
Jet2holidays has today announced the launch of new guided tours to Turkey, with the opportunity of exploring Anatolia and enjoying the benefits of a package holiday booked through the award-winning tour operator. Named the ‘Treasures of Turkey’, the seven-night escorted tours will feature as part ofJet2holidays’ new Discover More collection, which has been designed in response to increasing demand from customers…
Continue Reading Jet2holidays want you to think about Turkey
What shade is the perfect roast potato….?
New ‘perfect roast potato’ chart sets the record straight with colour scale and cooking guide. Pale or golden? Crispy or soft? Fluffy in the middle? The roast potato dispute arises at Christmas and can spark debate in the kitchen about the best way to cook the humble roastie. To help settle the matter, leading potato…