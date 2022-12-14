Independent research by the Complete University Guide has produced a clear message: “You don’t have to go far to go far”.

With cost-of-living putting increasing pressure on students and families, the “areas of excellence” data highlights some subjects in Scotland that students might not have considered.

The “areas of excellence” data for Scotland revealed:

Dundee holds the first place in the UK for Forensic Science and the university ranks No 2 across the UK for medical technology and bioengineering.

Physiotherapy is a UK-leader at Glasgow Caledonian, ranked No 5 in the country.

Queen Margaret is the best in the UK for complementary medicine and they are in the top five for psychotherapy and occupational therapy.

Physiotherapy at Robert Gordon sits in the UK top ten at No 7.

Education at Stirling is in ninth place for the UK.

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “The guide is the gold standard for university rankings in the UK and has helped countless students choose the university and the course that is right for them.

“While invaluable, the league tables do not tell the whole story, with some tremendous success stories lost beneath the headlines. The research shows applicants the excellence that exists on their doorstep or closer to home.”

