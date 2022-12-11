Viaplay Elite League: Fife Flyers 1, Sheffield Steelers 5; Belfast Giants 4, Dundee Stars 3; Coventry Blaze 9, Manchester Storm 0; Nottingham Panthers 5, Cardiff Devils 2.

Injury-hit Fife Flyers lost for the second time in 24-hours. They suffered 6-2 reverse at home to Guildford Flames on Saturday then went down 5-1 to Sheffield Steelers at Kirkcaldy.

The sides were level at 1-1 after the first session but the visitors won the next two periods 2-0 and they also outshot Fife 39-34.

Sheffield opened their account through Matthew Petgrave after 70 seconds but Chris Gerrie (pictured) levelled 14 minutes later with Brayden Sherbinin and newcomer, Scott Henderson, assisting.

Steelers went 2-1 ahead after 28 minutes when Brandon Whistle found the rigging and two minutes later it was 3-1 when Scott Allen scored.

The scoreline stayed the same until the 48th minute when Robert Dowd scored No 4 and Allen netted his second and Sheffield’s fifth with less than four minutes left.

The defeat leaves Flyers, sponsored by Wolseley, in eighth position with 16 points from 24 games with Dundee ninth on 15 points from 23 outings and Glasgow Clan propping up the table with 13 points from 24 fixtures.

Manchester Storm are now seventh with 17 points from 21 starts with Nottingham Panthers climbing to sixth with 18 points from only 21 games.

