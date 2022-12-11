Just to get you in the mood for Christmas cooking Chef Mark Greenaway has shared with us his recipe for Fresh Cranberry and Chestnut Stuffing.

For those who would rather leave the Christmas cooking to the pros, Grazing by Mark Greenaway will be offering a five course Christmas Day menu, as well as a festive parties menu throughout December.

The restaurant, which opened in 2019, offers guests a relaxed dining experience, using fresh ingredients from local Scottish suppliers.

Mark Greenaway

Fresh Cranberry and Chestnut Stuffing

Serves 6

Ingredients

1kg pork mince

1 egg, beaten

100g fresh cranberries, chopped

2 tbsp thyme, chopped

150g peeled chestnuts, chopped

2 shallots, finely diced

20g fresh white breadcrumbs

Directions

Preheat the oven to 185C Mix all of the ingredients together Roll the mixture into a sausage shape and wrap in tinfoil Bake for 20 minutes Garnish at the table with cranberry sauce and chopped hazelnuts

Cranberry and Chestnut stuffing

