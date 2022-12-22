Robbie Neilson said his squad will look much the same as in the 3-1 home defeat of Kilmarnock at Tynecastle when they travel to Tannadice on Saturday in the cinch Scottish Premiership.

Kye Rowles (pictured) is set to come back in after suspension and the manager said it was really important to have key members of the defensive unit in Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley also available for selection again.

Any manager will tell you, he said, that is is vital that the best players are available to take the pitch.

Neilson confirmed he was still looking for potential signings but added: “We will need to wait and see. There is interest in different players, but I don’t want to talk about individuals with respect for other clubs.”

He said he was looking at different markets and the key criteria was value for money.

The former Hearts defender does not know how the World Cup lay-off, plus last weekend’s postponed fixture, might affect Saturday’s opponents, but he said: “We felt we might be rusty last week, but we started extremely well. We need to concentrate on ourseves.

“We have had a good week of training after last week’s good result. I was pleased with the performance (against Kilmarnock) after being off for five or six weeks.

“The players had not played for a long time and some were just coming back from injury but we got the three points.”

