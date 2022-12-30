Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the serious assault of a man in Leith Street.
The assault took place around 7.45 pm on Thursday, 29 December 2022, at a bus stop outside the Omni Centre.
The 41-year-old victim was approached by two male youths and seriously assaulted. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later discharged.
Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “We are keen to trace these two males, who ran off down past the Omni Centre in the direction of Leith Walk. They ran past a group of people.
“They are described as being in their late teens, wearing black tracksuits and white trainers.
“Our enquiries so far have established the area was busy at the time of the assault and witnessed by members of the public at the nearby bus stop. There was also a long traffic queue; motorists may have seen the assault or captured it on dash-cam.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3075 of Thursday, 29 December 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”
Conservative leader’s message for 2023
A New Year’s message from Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross. “As we celebrate the beginning of a New Year tonight, it’s impossible not to think of where we were this time last year – and just how far we have come in the past twelve months. “Finally, after two years of cancelled plans, people across…
Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting
The Scottish Government claims that two years after the transition period ended the damage from Brexit continues to mount. The government also continues to demand a choice for people in Scotland about the country’s future as Brexit has a negative impact on the economy. Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said: “The damages caused by Brexit just…
Continue Reading Scottish Government claims Brexit damage is mounting
CBE honour for Director of UK Astronomy Technology Centre
Professor Gillian Wright, Director at the UK Astronomy Technology Centre in Edinburgh, has received a CBE for services to astronomy in the New Year Honours List. The Honour acknowledges her contributions to astronomy through international missions. Alongside her position as Director of the UK ATC, Professor Wright has a leading role as European Principal Investigator…
Continue Reading CBE honour for Director of UK Astronomy Technology Centre
The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
The entertainment on the first night of the three day Hogmanay festival provided by Clare Grogan fronting Altered Images, and headlined by queen of the lockdown disco, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, was glittering and designed to get the standing crowd dancing. After heavy rain had threatened to stop play earlier on Friday, the night was dry, and…
Continue Reading The Night Afore – Edinburgh’s Hogmanay gets off to a glittering start
First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to the Scottish recipients of The New Year’s Honours including the Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, Professor Peter Mathieson, who receives a knighthood for services to higher education, and chairman of the Robertson Group, William Robertson CBE, who also receives a knighthood for services to…
Continue Reading First Minister congratulates all those on the Honours List
St John and the City volunteer fundraiser is honoured with OBE
A volunteer whose project culminated in hundreds of defibrillator machines being installed in Edinburgh and all over Scotland has been named in the New Year Honours List. Lynn Cleal has been made an officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her voluntary service to the community in Scotland. She is Chair of…
Continue Reading St John and the City volunteer fundraiser is honoured with OBE