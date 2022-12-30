Detectives in Edinburgh are appealing for information following the serious assault of a man in Leith Street.

The assault took place around 7.45 pm on Thursday, 29 December 2022, at a bus stop outside the Omni Centre.

The 41-year-old victim was approached by two male youths and seriously assaulted. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later discharged.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, from Edinburgh CID, said: “We are keen to trace these two males, who ran off down past the Omni Centre in the direction of Leith Walk. They ran past a group of people.

“They are described as being in their late teens, wearing black tracksuits and white trainers.

“Our enquiries so far have established the area was busy at the time of the assault and witnessed by members of the public at the nearby bus stop. There was also a long traffic queue; motorists may have seen the assault or captured it on dash-cam.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3075 of Thursday, 29 December 2022. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

