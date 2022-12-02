Hannah Lavery is the current Edinburgh Makar. Dear Mum is from her first full-length poetry collection BLOOD SALT SPRING (Polygon Books) which was short-listed for the 2022 Scottish Poetry Book of the Year.

The poem has been selected for publication in the December issue of The Edinburgh Reporter by the Scottish Poetry Library.

DEAR MUM

Looking out this window

I started thinking of Bill Withers

of how, when we were all confined

to our own five miles, we cared more

about our neighbours.

Learned the names of the birds.

Noticed our children. I started to cry

a wee tear that led quickly to sobbing.

It was quite something.

We put the tree up at the weekend

and even though it was only the fifth

we felt like we were the last to do it.

Och! It seems like everyone is depressed

and I suppose it did cheer me up

to come down to twinkly lights

Monday morning.

I just finished the Big Shop

I got you all the things you liked.

Then remembered you wouldne be coming…

I think I will put the red cabbage

in a Tupperware and leave it for you

on your front step, maybe I will sing

Lean on Me, through your letterbox.

We’ve done well to come this far

you said, it’s true, and it’ll no be long

they say,

but I’ll pop over, just to see you

Just to see you. I will put some tinsel

in my hair. Stay outside. Wave to you

through your window.

HANNAH LAVERY

Hannah Lavery Edinburgh Makar reciting her poem Toast at the civic reception for Sir Geoff Palmer as he received the Edinburgh Award. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Hannah Lavery Edinburgh Makar reciting her poem Toast at the civic reception for Sir Geoff Palmer as he received the Edinburgh Award. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...