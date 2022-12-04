Work is beginning on the new David Lloyd at Edinburgh Shawfair which is expected to open to the public next summer.

There will be facilities for tennis and also spa and fitness which will have.a 100+station gym at its core. There will be three group exercise studios; a hi-tech indoor cycling studio, high impact studio and a Mind & Body studio.

Around 75 new jobs will be created at the new club and the group promises to develop local community partnerships over the coming months. The development was granted planning approval in April 2021 following extensive consultation with the local community in 2020.

A café and indoor soft play area, a business hub and an outdoor patio area are also part of the plans.

Michelle Chambers-Cran, Regional Manager at David Lloyd Leisure, said: “We are excited to be starting work on David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair and to be one step closer to bringing this new family-friendly leisure destination to life next summer.

“We know that people of all generations will relish what the club has to offer, from the state-of-the-art gym, racquet and spa facilities to the clubroom and children’s activities.

“Our philosophy is to create incredible health and wellness spaces where family and friends can spend quality time together.

“We look forward to engaging with the local community as the development takes shape over the coming months and would encourage those who want to follow our progress to register on the website for updates.”

The club will have a 250-space carpark and is well-connected to Edinburgh and surrounding towns in Midlothian and East Lothian by nearby bus, rail and cycle links.

Those who are interested in following developments at David Lloyd Edinburgh Shawfair can register for updates at: https://www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/edinburgh-shawfair/

