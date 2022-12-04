Accountancy firm Thomson Cooper have announced the promotion and appointment to their senior leadership team of Steven Sim from the beginning of the month.
Steven, who is based in their Edinburgh office, will take up the position of Associate. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant in 2013, Steven spent 7 years working in practice before joining the firm in 2020. Steven, originally from Dundee, specialises in delivering accountancy and taxation expertise to small and medium-sized businesses, helping them meet their regulatory requirements, and adding value to assist in their growth plans.
Steven commented: “We have a great team at Thomson Cooper. I look forward to the challenge of supporting and developing our range of business services as well as expanding on my client-facing duties.”
Outside of work, Steven enjoys spending time out on the golf course and playing football.
Senior Partner Andrew Croxford said: “I am delighted to announce Steven’s promotion. Steven has proven to be a considerable addition to our team and has built strong relationships with clients during his time at the firm. Delivering career development for our team has always been a priority at Thomson Cooper. We believe that Steven will make a significant contribution to the growth of the firm, becoming an integral part of the Thomson Cooper team as we continue to develop our client base in Edinburgh.”
