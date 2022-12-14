The architects, constructors and engineers making it happen at the new civic square being built just off Pennywell Road have released a video on YouTube showing their progress.

An innovative project between North Edinburgh Arts and The City of Edinburgh Council is now underway and will provide key council services such as nursery education facilities, library and a building suitable for North Edinburgh Arts (NEA) to use at the centre of a “creative, connected and inspired community, with our building expanded and fit for purpose for the next generation of North Edinburgh residents”.

Read more in our interview with Chair of North Edinburgh Arts, former councillor and Lord Provost, Lesley Hinds here.

