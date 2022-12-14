The architects, constructors and engineers making it happen at the new civic square being built just off Pennywell Road have released a video on YouTube showing their progress.
An innovative project between North Edinburgh Arts and The City of Edinburgh Council is now underway and will provide key council services such as nursery education facilities, library and a building suitable for North Edinburgh Arts (NEA) to use at the centre of a “creative, connected and inspired community, with our building expanded and fit for purpose for the next generation of North Edinburgh residents”.
Read more in our interview with Chair of North Edinburgh Arts, former councillor and Lord Provost, Lesley Hinds here.
Phillips treble takes Fife into Challenge Cup semi-final
Viaplay Challenge Cup, quarter-final, second-leg: Fife Flyers 5, Dundee Stars 4 (agg: 9-8). Fife Flyers win after penalty shots. Man of the Match Zack Phillips guided injury-hit Fife Flyers into the final four of the Viaplay Challenge Cup for the first time when the Kirkcaldy club earned a narrow victory on home ice after penalty shots against…
Council to consider cracking down on loud buskers
A crackdown on “nuisance busking” in Edinburgh is being considered by the council following “challenges” dealing with excessive noise during this year’s summer festivals. The issue has been considered by the local authority for several years but now residents and businesses are to be asked for feedback on which parts of the city should accommodate…
Warm spaces opened to help people worried about energy costs
Heated Edinburgh spaces for residents who need warmth and are worried about soaring energy bills have been opened by the council. More than 60 so-called ‘heat banks’ have been set-up in libraries, community centres, museums and galleries across the city with activities and hot drinks for those who choose to visit. Launching the city’s ‘Warm…
Restoration plans for Leith Custom House can now move ahead with council approval
The City of Edinburgh Council has approved the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) proposals for Leith Custom House to create a mixed-use community, creative and heritage hub in a £15 million project. SHBT will now move ahead with plans to restore the building to good repair, and improve its energy efficiency using renewable sources where…
Bradley to join Livingston on permanent transfer
Hibs have announced that Steven Bradley has joined cinch Premiership side Livingston on a permanent transfer. The terms of the 20-year-old’s departure will remain undisclosed according to the club. The winger joined Hibs in the summer of 2019 from Queen’s Park before making his league debut for the Club in December 2020 against Hamilton Academical.…
Reminder to get the Covid booster and flu vaccination
Those eligible for the free Covid-19 and flu vaccinations are being urged by The Scottish Government to get their jabs as winter sets in and hospitalisations increase. The reminder comes as Public Health Scotland (PHS) data shows that in the week ending 11 December 2022, there were on average 735 patients in hospital with Covid-19,…
