ANTIOCH IS VOTED BEST TURKISH RESTAURANT IN SCOTLAND
Antioch Turkish Restaurant in Dunfermline is celebrating having been named Best Turkish Restaurant in Scotland at the 3rd Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022. The glamorous, black-tie awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.
It’s the second time in a row that Antioch has won the award.
Existing to recognise and reward a variety of Asian restaurants, takeaways and eateries across Scotland, the Scottish Asian Food Awards acknowledge that the Asian food industry is growing and diversifying year on year, with some outstanding businesses going the extra mile to contribute to its success.
Particularly, the event celebrated the achievements of businesses and individuals who connect communities through food and culture.
Owner of Antioch Restaurant, Nihat Oymak, who also owns and operates Amorist Bistro Bar in Dunfermline, a Mediterrean themed eatery & bar soon to have its own hotel above, said:
“We’re absolutely delighted to have picked up another prestigious award for Antioch- to win twice in a row is fantastic, and it’s a real honour to be seen as the very best at what we do in the whole of Scotland. We triumphed over thirty five other restaurants. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with amazing authentic Turkish cuisine. I’d like to thank my hard working team and also all our customers who took the time to vote for us, we really appreciate it.”
“We’re also very much looking forward to launching the hotel above Amorist in the Spring. We hope that it will really attract many more people to come to Dunfermline and see what we have to offer here.”
The Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022 are organised by Oceanic Consulting – the UK’s leading ethnic awards company. A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards said: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all winners and finalists from the 3rd Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022. This campaign designed to honour all varieties of Asian cuisine has performed brilliantly across Scotland and it started in 2018.”
“We’re proud to honour and celebrate the individuals who open Scotland’s doors to Asia’s kitchen.”
With 15 years of experience, Oceanic Consulting host annual award ceremonies in major English, Scottish and Irish cities. Campaigns include the Curry Awards, Asian Business, Asian Food, British Muslim, British Indian and Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards.
Letter from Scotland
It’s one the annoying paradoxes of climate change that, as we talk of the dangers of global warming, we enter a cold snap which has seen temperatures in Scotland fall to minus 6° or 7°C this week. There’s been 5cm of snow across much of the North East and severe travel disruption. But we know…
Transport charity says Edinburgh will be left behind without a cycle hire scheme
Edinburgh risks being left behind other global cities if it continues without a shared bike scheme, national shared transport charity Collaborative Mobility UK (CoMoUK) has warned. CoMoUK said the Scottish capital cannot afford to jeopardise its international reputation as rivals promote communal cycling as a sustainable way for residents and visitors to get around. It has…
Continue Reading Transport charity says Edinburgh will be left behind without a cycle hire scheme
The Bay retains VisitScotland four star rating
RENEWED FOUR STAR RATING FOR PETTYCUR BAY HOLIDAY PARK, LEISURE CENTRE and BAY HOTEL Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is celebrating the news that the entire complex, including the 28 bedroom Bay Hotel, the Leisure Centre, plus the stunning Horizons Restaurant & The Waterfront Bar, has retained its VisitScotland four star rating. Horizons, which was refurbished…
Continue Reading The Bay retains VisitScotland four star rating
Primary school children learn about farm to fork
KARMA LAKE OF MENTEITH ADDS FLAVOUR TO ESTATE LEARNING DAY Karma Lake of Menteith helped out at a special educational day at Rednock Estate for primary school children from all over the Trossachs. The head chef Mike Potts, together with Sous Chef Stefano helped the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) to ensure that everyone had…
Continue Reading Primary school children learn about farm to fork
Hausinger’s red letter day for Flyers
Christian Hausinger wrote his name into Fife Flyers’ history books in the 4-4 draw at arch rivals Dundee Stars in the Viaplay Challenge Cup, quarter-final, first-leg. He is the first Flyers’ defenceman ever to claim a glory treble in Elite League competitions and the 25-year-old from Anchorage, Alaska, is only the 21st player to record a hat-trick in the…
Oakes, Bewes and Thorpe to gig at the Traverse
The ‘Power Trio’ of Tom Oakes (Guitars + Flute) and Jon Bews (5 String Fiddle) from Edinburgh and Inverurie man Daniel Thorpe (Fiddle) have been boldly ploughing their own furrow in the hinterlands of traditional music since forming in 2016 and are set to raise the roof of the Traverse Theatre for the home leg…
Continue Reading Oakes, Bewes and Thorpe to gig at the Traverse