ANTIOCH IS VOTED BEST TURKISH RESTAURANT IN SCOTLAND

Antioch Turkish Restaurant in Dunfermline is celebrating having been named Best Turkish Restaurant in Scotland at the 3rd Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022. The glamorous, black-tie awards ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow.

It’s the second time in a row that Antioch has won the award.

Existing to recognise and reward a variety of Asian restaurants, takeaways and eateries across Scotland, the Scottish Asian Food Awards acknowledge that the Asian food industry is growing and diversifying year on year, with some outstanding businesses going the extra mile to contribute to its success.

Particularly, the event celebrated the achievements of businesses and individuals who connect communities through food and culture.

Owner of Antioch Restaurant, Nihat Oymak, who also owns and operates Amorist Bistro Bar in Dunfermline, a Mediterrean themed eatery & bar soon to have its own hotel above, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to have picked up another prestigious award for Antioch- to win twice in a row is fantastic, and it’s a real honour to be seen as the very best at what we do in the whole of Scotland. We triumphed over thirty five other restaurants. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with amazing authentic Turkish cuisine. I’d like to thank my hard working team and also all our customers who took the time to vote for us, we really appreciate it.”

“We’re also very much looking forward to launching the hotel above Amorist in the Spring. We hope that it will really attract many more people to come to Dunfermline and see what we have to offer here.”

The Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022 are organised by Oceanic Consulting – the UK’s leading ethnic awards company. A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards said: “We’d like to say a massive congratulations to all winners and finalists from the 3rd Scottish Asian Food Awards 2022. This campaign designed to honour all varieties of Asian cuisine has performed brilliantly across Scotland and it started in 2018.”

“We’re proud to honour and celebrate the individuals who open Scotland’s doors to Asia’s kitchen.”

With 15 years of experience, Oceanic Consulting host annual award ceremonies in major English, Scottish and Irish cities. Campaigns include the Curry Awards, Asian Business, Asian Food, British Muslim, British Indian and Britain’s Asian Wedding Awards.

www.antiochrestaurant.co.uk

