The real aim of a panto must be to give audiences much to laugh about, and silliness has to prevail. Oh yes it is…

In the case of the King’s panto (decanted temporarily to the Festival Theatre) there must also be a lot of poking fun both at other members of the cast and some notable public figures.

And Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Festival Theatre, produced by Crossroads Pantomime, accomplishes all of this.

The biggest delight of all is that Jordan Young as Muddles has now truly come into his own, as his full-throttle recap of the first half, delivered with perfect diction and panache at the beginning of the second act, proves only too well.

The trio of Grant Stott, Allan Stewart and Young play with each other, collapsing into giggles uncontrollably at times when the merciless ad libbing gets too much, but all in all these are vain attempts to throw the others off course. The sheer professionalism and the acting by the three of them (even from the lowly DJ, Stott..) and the supporting cast members creates a superb team and a show which is a must see. (Just one thing – could the theatre stop selling those light up toys to children on the way in please – they are an unwanted distraction.)

The usual innuendo for the benefit of the adults is quite relentless (and extremely adult!) and shows their strong relationship both on stage and off.

The dancers in various guises are step perfect in their energetic routines, and of course the seven dwarfs are indeed simply the Magnificent Seven.

Targets for ridicule and mirth include the First Minister of Scotland, (wait till you see her on stage…) and of course the trams. Easy targets they may be, but the mainly local audience just loved it.

Francesca Ross and Brian James Leys © Douglas Robertson

Brian James Leys in his role as Prince Hamish of Holyrood has an excellent voice and his performance, and that of Francesca Ross as Snow White, are central to the plot and not completely sidelined by the three panto regulars.

Allan Stewart plays Nurse May with the most outrageous hairstyle, ever more outrageous costumes which he must change into at breakneck speed, and his usual wondrous gift of the gab, simply at his best when running across the stage (much wider than the King’s of course!) or indeed inserting the odd ad lib or six. It is Stewart who so wonderfully penned the comedy in the script, so if anyone can play with it he can.

Grant Stott is The Man in the Mirror, or Lord Lucifer of Leith and although the audience greeted him with loud boos, he is less of an evil character than in previous pantomimes, but regrettably still very much a Hibs supporter. (‘mon the Hibs!)

Jordan Young plays Muddles alongside Clare Gray who is a gorgeous Princess Lavinia and Liz Ewing as the really, really, really Wicked Queen.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is completed by The Magnificent Seven played by Jamie John, Josh Bennett, Scott English, Andy Herd, Kyle Herd,(yes, father and son) Fergus Rattigan and Craig Salisbury.

The full line-up includes Erin Dodds, Emily Graceling, Amy Kent, Josh Kiernan, Jonathan Milton, Aimee Orr, Luke Perry, Qoobi Robinson, Robert Sharpe and Ruth Warren.

This is an excellent show with the most beautiful of colourful costumes, the boldest of sets (used previously at The Palladium) and terrific use of special effects which combines into a glorious couple of hours of real entertainment for all the family.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs until 22 January 2023.

capitaltheatres.com

Francesca Ross and some of the Seven Dwarfs © Douglas Robertson

Allan Stewart, Grant Stott & Jordan Young © Douglas Robertson

Liz Ewing and Grant Stott © Douglas Robertson

Allan Stewart as Nurse May with some of the dancers

Liz Ewing and Clare Gray © Douglas Robertson

