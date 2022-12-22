Transition Edinburgh Clean Heat Forum are organising a Clean Heat Event on 28 January 2023 from 2pm to 6pm

A spokesperson said: “This event will bring together all who want to see us use heat more wisely, to cut costs, to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, to mitigate the risks of climate change. Creating heat networks and district heating systems has a role in this.

“Invitations will go to a wide range of people, including householders in their communities who use heat, elected members of local and national government who make the policies and promote infrastructure provision and the private companies whose business this is and who will be involved in the investment required.

“There will be talks providing information but discussion and sharing of ideas for strategies to encourage progress will be essential. Provision of ‘Tea Time Treats’ should encourage a friendly collaborative atmosphere.”

This event will be at the Augustine United Church, 41 George IV Bridge, EH1 1EL



