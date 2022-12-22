Transition Edinburgh Clean Heat Forum are organising a Clean Heat Event on 28 January 2023 from 2pm to 6pm
A spokesperson said: “This event will bring together all who want to see us use heat more wisely, to cut costs, to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, to mitigate the risks of climate change. Creating heat networks and district heating systems has a role in this.
“Invitations will go to a wide range of people, including householders in their communities who use heat, elected members of local and national government who make the policies and promote infrastructure provision and the private companies whose business this is and who will be involved in the investment required.
“There will be talks providing information but discussion and sharing of ideas for strategies to encourage progress will be essential. Provision of ‘Tea Time Treats’ should encourage a friendly collaborative atmosphere.”
This event will be at the Augustine United Church, 41 George IV Bridge, EH1 1EL
Festival Theatre – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ★★★★
The real aim of a panto must be to give audiences much to laugh about, and silliness has to prevail. Oh yes it is… In the case of the King’s panto (decanted temporarily to the Festival Theatre) there must also be a lot of poking fun both at other members of the cast and some…
The Balmoral appoints Paul Hart as Executive Chef
With local seasonal produce at its heart, The Balmoral is entering a new culinary era with Paul Hart at the helm. The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh announced that Paul Hart will take appointment as the hotel’s new Executive Chef. With over 28 years of culinary experience, Paul joins The Balmoral from his…
Vote on Gender Recognition Reform Bill delayed
MSPs sat until late on Wednesday evening, but due to delays and more than 150 amendments tabled for discussion, voting did not take place on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill on Wednesday, but may take place on Thursday after First Minister’s Questions. Today is the final business day of The Scottish Parliament before the…
Buy tram tickets online for travel to Edinburgh Rugby match at Murrayfield
Any fans travelling to BT Murrayfield Stadium for the world’s oldest inter-city rugby match are reminded of the Edinburgh Trams travel deal. Ahead of the 1872 Cup clash between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors on 30 December 2022 rugby fans can buy special ‘Rugby Return’ tickets priced at £3.40 for adults and £1.80 for under 15s.…
Greens urge all MSPs to “vote with clear heads and open hearts”
The Scottish Greens say that MSPs must vote with clear heads and open hearts and vote for Gender Recognition Reforms on Wednesday. The party’s equalities spokesperson explained that by supporting the Bill, MSPs can reject “toxic lies” and stand with those who have fought for equal rights across generations. Maggie Chapman MSP added that, not…
Castagna returns for ambitious Monarchs
Bosses believe fans favourite Paco Castagna, who is on a sub-five point starting average, can kick on next year and the rider said: “Coming back to Edinburgh was what I wanted.” Castagne said he turned down offers from elsewhere to put pen to paper for a second season and he said: “If you look at…