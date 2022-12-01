Berwick Bandits co-owner Jamie Courtney has stressed the importance of the National Development League (NDL) to the club’s overall model of progression. Courtney also promotes at Oxford and both clubs have been named as definite starters for the NDL once again in 2023.



He said: “While there are still a few issues over Armadale and Mildenhall, and we still very much hope that both sides will come to the tapes in 2023, the continued presence of the other five clubs from last year and the addition of Workington is a big boost to the division.



“Everyone knows that our vision at Berwick – which includes the training track at Duns and the Northern Junior League Academy as well as the Bullets and Bandits – is to provide a pathway for aspiring British riders.



“In just two years we have laid the groundwork and seen Leon (Flint) develop from Bullets captain to Bandits captain and heat-leader, becoming a double British Champion along the way.



“There is some really good talent graduating from the British Youth system at the moment and the NDL plays a big role in moving them into the higher divisions.”

PICTURE: Leon Flint in action, courtesy of Berwick Speedway

