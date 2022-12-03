Viaplay Elite League: Saturday: Belfast Giants 2, Manchester Storm 5; Sheffield Steelers 2, Cardiff Devils 3; Dundee Stars 4, Nottingham Panthers 5 (after overtime); Coventry Blaze 4, Guildford Flames 5; Fife Flyers 2, Glasgow Clan 3.

Fife Flyers failed in their bid for a weekend double when they were edged 3-2 at The Fife Ice Arena by Scottish rivals Glasgow Clan despite the home side outshooting the visitors 29-26.

The Kirkcaldy club, who thrashed Nottingham Panthers 6-1 in the Midlands on Friday, were 2-0 down after 29 minutes but fought back to 2-1 before a third goal with less than four minutes left put them under real pressure. A second goal came with 25 seconds left but it was too little too late.

Earlier, Mathieu Roy opened the scoring only 36 seconds into the middle session and nine minutes later Gary Haden made it 2-0. Defenceman Brayden Sherbinin opened Fife’s account after 46 minutes but Clan popped in No 3 when Roy netted his second.

Christian Hausinger pulled one back with 59min 35sec on the clock but Fife could not find a third to level and the Fife club slip back to seventh position with Panthers back into sixth spot. Clan move on to 13 points and still occupy bottom position in the ten-strong table.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars lost 5-4 at home to Nottingham, J C Brassard netting the game-winner in overtime.

Sunday: fixtures: Belfast Giants v Manchester Storm; Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers; Guildford Flames v Glasgow Clan; Cardiff Devils v Dundee Stars.

