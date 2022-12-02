Diamonds Cheerleaders are on a high after a huge donation from a local building company to help pay for the new kit they need.
George Russell, founder of G Russell Builders Ltd, handed over a cheque for £11,760 to Diamonds Cheerleaders to pay for the kit which the Ruby section have to have for their planned trip to the Summit in Florida next April. He has a vested interest in the cheerleading group as his granddaughter Amy is one of the joint captains of the girls who are travelling to the US.
Natalie Samuel, who runs the group with her mother Gill, handed over a wee token of appreciation to George to say thank you for his generosity along with a card signed by all of the group. She said: “Thank you all so much. This is amazing. I can’t wait for you to follow our journey, see all the kit that we are buying for the girls.”
George said: “I just wanted to see the girls do well, especially my granddaughter Amy. It is of course the company that gave the money, not me. I lost my wife five years ago and about seven months ago I decided that enough’s enough, I had to get myself moving again. So I set up this building company and it has turned out brilliantly. It was good to hand over that money.”
The building company is based in Mayfield and can take on anything up to building a whole house. All trades are on call with a core team of around 12 members of staff running the business.
Gill Samuel and her daughter Natalie, who run Diamonds Cheerleaders, train the teams in a variety of age-based groups mainly at Liberton High School. Following an appeal for new training facilities in the summer after the council altered their contract to use the high ceilinged space at Liberton, John Beatson of Goodtrees Neighbourhood Centre answered, offering the group a space there every week.
Letter from Scotland
Nursery rhymes can be so ironic. “Christmas is coming, the geese are getting fat, please put a penny in the old man’s hat.” True, Christmas is coming, though it is a bit of shock after a long mild autumn. We think it’s been the warmest three months since 1884 (average temperature 9.1°C or 50°F). The geese,…
A League of Its Own Furniture – new kid on the block
Changing her day job in a chameleon-like way is nothing new for Juliet Lawrence Wilson. The former journalist, chef, restaurant owner and hairdresser is now turning her hand to something new in furniture restoration. She buys second hand pieces of furniture, having cast her expert eye over them in the auction room or shop, and…
Continue Reading A League of Its Own Furniture – new kid on the block
‘Glean’ – Early 20th Century women filmmakers and photographers in Scotland
Currently open at the City Art Centre, Glean, features 125 photographs, eight films and 35 related artefacts by 14 women who worked in Scotland in the early 20th century. The work is drawn from 17 archives predominantly from Scotland, ranging from Galloway to Shetland. This exhibition aims to show how the women responded with their…
Continue Reading ‘Glean’ – Early 20th Century women filmmakers and photographers in Scotland
Poem – Dear Mum – by Hannah Lavery
Hannah Lavery is the current Edinburgh Makar. Dear Mum is from her first full-length poetry collection BLOOD SALT SPRING (Polygon Books) which was short-listed for the 2022 Scottish Poetry Book of the Year. The poem has been selected for publication in the December issue of The Edinburgh Reporter by the Scottish Poetry Library. DEAR MUM Looking out…
‘Edinburgh: A Lost World’ – Photography exhibition on at the City Art Centre
This winter the City Art Centre is presenting a one floor exhibition featuring black & white and colour photographs of unseen and forgotten Edinburgh interiors by contemporary Scottish artist Ron O’Donnell. The images depict prison cells, public toilets and laundrettes, as well as local shops such as greengrocers and fishmongers and more. They were taken…
Continue Reading ‘Edinburgh: A Lost World’ – Photography exhibition on at the City Art Centre
New exhibition at the City Art Centre – ‘Auld Reekie Retold’
The City Art Centre’s latest exhibition opens tomorrow (Sat 3rd Dec), marking the culmination of ‘Auld Reekie Retold’, the largest collections inventory project ever undertaken in the Council’s history. Over the past three years, this ambitious project has recorded, catalogued and revealed thousands of items housed in stores and venues across the city. ‘Auld Reekie…
Continue Reading New exhibition at the City Art Centre – ‘Auld Reekie Retold’