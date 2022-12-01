First staged in December 2019 just a few months before all our lives became very strange Charles Dickens’ classic and timeless story proved to be good fit for Edinburgh.

It returns in 2022 and is appropriate as ever as many of us struggle with heating bills and survival in another winter of discontent. Adapted by Tony Cownie this production brings a recognisable Edinburgh to life through characters such as Mrs Busybody (Nicola Roy) and Auld Jock (Richard Conlon). Perhaps the most recognisable archetype is Scrooge himself played by Crawford Logan.

The plight of Tiny Tim reminds us that child poverty is still a problem in our cities today. Both Tiny Time and Greyfriars Bobby are beautifully brought to life by Stacey Mitchell. It is, of course, the spirits both overtly theatrical and at times slightly chilling, who come to warn Scrooge of the damage he is doing to others through his love of money and selfishness.

When he is given another chance, the delight with which he wakes on Christmas Eve is show stealing moment recalling Alastair Sim’s iconic performance in the 1951 film Scrooge.

Charlie West, through a variety of roles, delivers excellent comic timing and is a name to watch out for.

