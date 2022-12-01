First staged in December 2019 just a few months before all our lives became very strange Charles Dickens’ classic and timeless story proved to be good fit for Edinburgh.
It returns in 2022 and is appropriate as ever as many of us struggle with heating bills and survival in another winter of discontent. Adapted by Tony Cownie this production brings a recognisable Edinburgh to life through characters such as Mrs Busybody (Nicola Roy) and Auld Jock (Richard Conlon). Perhaps the most recognisable archetype is Scrooge himself played by Crawford Logan.
The plight of Tiny Tim reminds us that child poverty is still a problem in our cities today. Both Tiny Time and Greyfriars Bobby are beautifully brought to life by Stacey Mitchell. It is, of course, the spirits both overtly theatrical and at times slightly chilling, who come to warn Scrooge of the damage he is doing to others through his love of money and selfishness.
When he is given another chance, the delight with which he wakes on Christmas Eve is show stealing moment recalling Alastair Sim’s iconic performance in the 1951 film Scrooge.
Charlie West, through a variety of roles, delivers excellent comic timing and is a name to watch out for.
Tickets here
The Society of Scottish Artists 130th Annual Exhibition opens this December
The full programme for the 130th anniversary edition of its renowned Annual Exhibition has been announced by The Society of Scottish Artists. A stalwart of the Scottish arts calendar, the SSA’s yearly exhibition has long been dedicated to showcasing work from some of the best emerging and established artists in Scotland alongside recent graduates and…
Continue Reading The Society of Scottish Artists 130th Annual Exhibition opens this December
Frances MacDonald’s latest exhibition on at The Scottish Gallery
With ‘The Road to the Isles’, Frances Macdonald showcases her coastal travels in her latest solo exhibition at The Scottish Gallery this December. Known for capturing the wild and dramatic characteristics of the coast, Macdonald’s paintings present an energetic exploration of the ever-changing essence of the ocean. Frances MacDonald – ‘The Road to the Isles’,…
Continue Reading Frances MacDonald’s latest exhibition on at The Scottish Gallery
Five Scots named in Great Britain squads
Four Scotland internationals have been picked for the Great Britain’s (GB) women’s squad along with one member of the men’s side for Pro League matches in December. Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, Jen Eadie and Fiona Burnet have been selected for the women’s squad while Lee Morton has been named in the men’s squad. Eadie and…
Higgins and Maguire depart as Thai star takes care of Allen
John Higgins admitted his disappointment after bowing out of the star-studded BetVictor Scottish Open to Jamie Jones, despite holding a two-frame lead. The 34-year-old from Neath, the youngest player ever to make a maximum 147 break in competition, aged 14, was 1-0 up then 3-1 down before rallying, making the Scot sweat at Meadowbank and…
Continue Reading Higgins and Maguire depart as Thai star takes care of Allen
US Consulate tartan chosen by public vote
The United States Consulate General now has its very own tartan chosen by an online poll and announced on St Andrew’s Day. Although there has been a consular presence in Scotland for 224 years, this is the very first time that there has been an official tartan. From the three choices the winner is the…
Courtney stresses need to develop of young riders
Berwick Bandits co-owner Jamie Courtney has stressed the importance of the National Development League (NDL) to the club’s overall model of progression. Courtney also promotes at Oxford and both clubs have been named as definite starters for the NDL once again in 2023. He said: “While there are still a few issues over Armadale and…
Continue Reading Courtney stresses need to develop of young riders