West Lothian Table Tennis Club, (WLTTC), which recently took up residency at The Centre, Livingston is offering free drop-in sessions for shoppers who want to try their hand at the sport.

‘The Pop in and Play’ facility, which features four tables where up to 16 people can play at one time, has been a big hit with people of all ages and abilities since it opened – welcoming over 100 visitors a week.

The facility, located next to the British Heart Foundation store, was set up by the charity WLTTC, which was founded in 2000, and is run by a team of dedicated and skilled table tennis volunteers.

The aim of the club, which is affiliated with Table Tennis Scotland, is to encourage people in the community to play table tennis both socially and competitively and have fun.

Alongside free sessions, the club is also running a series of free workshops and 121 coaching and also has plans in the pipeline to launch a Junior Table Tennis Club.

The sport, which was first played in the 19th century as an after-dinner activity, has seen many champions in Scotland including Livingston-born Colin Dalgleish, who was the runner-up at the latest Scottish Championships.

West Lothian-born Martin Rumsey, the Chairman of WLTTC, who has been playing since he was 8-years-old, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people of every age and ability enjoying our sport.

Thanks to the great team at The Centre, Livingston and Table Tennis Scotland for supporting our club volunteers which enables us to offer free table tennis sessions to the community and shoppers alike.”

Patrick Robbertze, Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome West Lothian Community Tennis Club to The Centre, Livingston.

“There’s a great buzz in the facility which really adds to the overall shop, eat and play experience for our visitors to the mall.”

www.wlcttc.co.uk

Pic Greg Macvean 20/10/2022 The Centre, Livingston – Jemima shopping & various social

Like this: Like Loading...